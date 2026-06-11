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    Honda ZR-V Colours Explained: Which One To Choose?

    The 2026 Honda ZR-V is offered in a single trim with four colour options

    Published On Jun 11, 2026 06:02 PM By Ashin

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    Honda ZR-V

    After a long time, Honda Cars has unveiled a new model for India called the ZR-V. Set to become the brand’s new flagship, it will be offered in four colour options and gives Indian buyers a taste of the global-spec Honda models with its elegant yet stylish design language. In this article, let’s take a look at how each colour looks like on the new SUV: 

    Colour Options

    The ZR-V is offered in a single variant with four monotone colour options. Here is how each one looks like in images: 

    • Twilight Mist Black Pearl

    Honda ZR-V

    • Crystal Black Pearl

    Honda ZR-V

    • Meteoroid Gray Metal

    Honda ZR-V

    • Platinum White Pearl

    Honda ZR-V

    Features & Safety

    The ZR-V is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV also features a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver. Other features include wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, rear windshield defogger, 12-speaker Bose sound system, an 8-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seat, powered tailgate, air purifier and a panoramic sunroof. ZR-V features four driving modes: Normal, Sport, Eco and Snow. 

    Honda ZR-V Interior

    For safety, the ZR-V gets 8 airbags, ESC(electronic stability control), front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system(TPMS), hill hold assist (HHA), 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake(EPB) and Level 2 ADAS(advanced driver assistance system) integration. The ZR-V also received a 4-star safety rating during the Euro NCAP crash tests which was conducted in 2023.

    Powertrain

    The India-spec Honda ZR-V will be powered by a sole 2-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid setup. Here are the detailed specifications:

    Engine

    2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with strong-hybrid

    Power

    184 PS

    Torque

    315 Nm

    Transmission

    e-CVT

    *electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission 

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Honda ZR-V is expected to be priced at Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Competing in the premium SUV segment, the ZR-V is set to rival the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian.

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    Honda ZR-V Colours Explained: Which One To Choose?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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