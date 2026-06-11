Honda ZR-V Colours Explained: Which One To Choose?

After a long time, Honda Cars has unveiled a new model for India called the ZR-V. Set to become the brand’s new flagship, it will be offered in four colour options and gives Indian buyers a taste of the global-spec Honda models with its elegant yet stylish design language. In this article, let’s take a look at how each colour looks like on the new SUV:

Colour Options

The ZR-V is offered in a single variant with four monotone colour options. Here is how each one looks like in images:

Twilight Mist Black Pearl

Crystal Black Pearl

Meteoroid Gray Metal

Platinum White Pearl

Features & Safety

The ZR-V is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV also features a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver. Other features include wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, rear windshield defogger, 12-speaker Bose sound system, an 8-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seat, powered tailgate, air purifier and a panoramic sunroof. ZR-V features four driving modes: Normal, Sport, Eco and Snow.

For safety, the ZR-V gets 8 airbags, ESC(electronic stability control), front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system(TPMS), hill hold assist (HHA), 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake(EPB) and Level 2 ADAS(advanced driver assistance system) integration. The ZR-V also received a 4-star safety rating during the Euro NCAP crash tests which was conducted in 2023.

Powertrain

The India-spec Honda ZR-V will be powered by a sole 2-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid setup. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with strong-hybrid Power 184 PS Torque 315 Nm Transmission e-CVT

*electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The Honda ZR-V is expected to be priced at Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Competing in the premium SUV segment, the ZR-V is set to rival the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian.