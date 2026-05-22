2026 Honda ZR-V SUV Unveiled In India: Check FULL DETAILS, Design, Interior, Features & More

It was back in 2023 that Honda introduced a brand-new car in our market in the form of the Elevate SUV. After a few years of minor updates to its existing lineup, the Japanese carmaker has finally unveiled a new model called the ZR-V as its newest flagship in our market. Here’s everything you need to know about Honda’s latest 5-seater SUV:

Design

The Honda ZR-V features a sober fascia with sleek LED headlight clusters and L-shaped LED DRLs along with a hexagonal slatted grille, with the Honda logo placed right above it.

There are slim air intakes located on each side of the front bumper and a honeycomb mesh-like pattern in the lower portion to complement the grille for an aggressive look.

It’s from the sides that you notice the long front overhang of the SUV and a sloping roofline to give it a crossover stance.

Honda has given it roof rails, clean door panels, gloss-black wheel cladding and a conventional set of door handles. The B- and C-pillars have been blacked out to give it a floating roof-like effect and it gets gloss black cladding all around.

The ZR-V rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that fill up the arches well.

It gets individual wraparound LED tail lights, a big rear windshield, the ‘ZR-V’ and ‘e:HEV’ badges on the tailgate, dual exhaust tips, and a chunky rear bumper having a gloss black finish.

Dimensions: Length: 4,568 mm | Width: 1,840 mm | Height: 1,620 mm (unladen) | Wheelbase: 2,657 mm

Colour Options

Honda is offering the new India-spec ZR-V in 4 colour options: Crystal Black Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Twilight Mist Black Pearl.

Interior

Its cabin, as seen with the exterior, has a clean and well-designed profile, thanks to a sleek mesh-like trim running across the width of the dashboard (that also features the AC vents) and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system.

The all-black cabin gives it a sporty look and is complemented by brushed silver accents around the centre console, on the dashboard and for the inside door handles.

The ZR-V also comes with a 3-spoke steering wheel, similar to what is seen on the City and Elevate offerings in India.

Honda has also thankfully given it physical buttons and knobs for the climate controls and there’s soft-touch material around the centre console too.

Interesting Detail: The conventional gear shifter has been replaced with buttons to give its centre console a cleaner look.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, the ZR-V is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay,12-speaker Bose sound system, 8-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seat, powered tailgate, air purifier, and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, the SUV gets 8 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake (EPB) and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Good To Know: The Honda ZR-V had obtained a 4-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash tests conducted back in 2023.

Powertrains

The India-spec Honda ZR-V will be available with a strong-hybrid powertrain with a dual-motor setup, details of which are given below:

Engine 2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with strong-hybrid setup Power 184 PS Torque 315 Nm Transmission e-CVT*

*electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission

There are four drive modes on offer as well: Normal, Sport, Eco and Snow. Honda says the SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds.

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The Honda ZR-V is expected to be launched next month. It is likely to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The ZR-V will serve as a rival to full-size SUVs such as the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian.