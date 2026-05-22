All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 Honda ZR-V SUV Unveiled In India: Check FULL DETAILS, Design, Interior, Features & More

    The ZR-V has been revealed as a fully imported offering and is positioned as Honda’s flagship in India

    Published On May 22, 2026 12:59 PM By Rohit

    7.8K Views
    • Write a comment

    Honda ZR-V

    It was back in 2023 that Honda introduced a brand-new car in our market in the form of the Elevate SUV. After a few years of minor updates to its existing lineup, the Japanese carmaker has finally unveiled a new model called the ZR-V as its newest flagship in our market. Here’s everything you need to know about Honda’s latest 5-seater SUV:

    A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

    Design

    • The Honda ZR-V features a sober fascia with sleek LED headlight clusters and L-shaped LED DRLs along with a hexagonal slatted grille, with the Honda logo placed right above it.

    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V

    • There are slim air intakes located on each side of the front bumper and a honeycomb mesh-like pattern in the lower portion to complement the grille for an aggressive look.

    • It’s from the sides that you notice the long front overhang of the SUV and a sloping roofline to give it a crossover stance.

    Honda ZR-V

    • Honda has given it roof rails, clean door panels, gloss-black wheel cladding and a conventional set of door handles. The B- and C-pillars have been blacked out to give it a floating roof-like effect and it gets gloss black cladding all around.

    • The ZR-V rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that fill up the arches well.

    Honda ZR-V

    • It gets individual wraparound LED tail lights, a big rear windshield, the ‘ZR-V’ and ‘e:HEV’ badges on the tailgate, dual exhaust tips, and a chunky rear bumper having a gloss black finish.

    Honda ZR-V

    Dimensions:

    Length: 4,568 mm | Width: 1,840 mm | Height: 1,620 mm (unladen) | Wheelbase: 2,657 mm

    Colour Options

    Honda is offering the new India-spec ZR-V in 4 colour options: Crystal Black Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Twilight Mist Black Pearl. 

    Interior

    • Its cabin, as seen with the exterior, has a clean and well-designed profile, thanks to a sleek mesh-like trim running across the width of the dashboard (that also features the AC vents) and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system.

    Honda ZR-V

    • The all-black cabin gives it a sporty look and is complemented by brushed silver accents around the centre console, on the dashboard and for the inside door handles.

    • The ZR-V also comes with a 3-spoke steering wheel, similar to what is seen on the City and Elevate offerings in India.

    • Honda has also thankfully given it physical buttons and knobs for the climate controls and there’s soft-touch material around the centre console too.

    Honda ZR-V

    Interesting Detail:

    The conventional gear shifter has been replaced with buttons to give its centre console a cleaner look.

    Features And Safety

    • In terms of features, the ZR-V is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay,12-speaker Bose sound system, 8-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seat, powered tailgate, air purifier, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Honda ZR-V

    • In terms of safety, the SUV gets 8 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake (EPB) and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Good To Know: 

    The Honda ZR-V had obtained a 4-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash tests conducted back in 2023.

    Powertrains

    The India-spec Honda ZR-V will be available with a strong-hybrid powertrain with a dual-motor setup, details of which are given below:

    Engine

    2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with strong-hybrid setup

    Power

    184 PS

    Torque

    315 Nm

    Transmission

    e-CVT*

    *electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission

    Honda ZR-V

    There are four drive modes on offer as well: Normal, Sport, Eco and Snow. Honda says the SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds.

    Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

    The Honda ZR-V is expected to be launched next month. It is likely to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The ZR-V will serve as a rival to full-size SUVs such as the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian.

    Was this article helpful ?

    4 out of 4 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Honda ZR-V

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Honda ZR-V SUV Unveiled In India: Check FULL DETAILS, Design, Interior, Features & More
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience