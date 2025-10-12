Honda Cars Diwali 2025 Offers: Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.51 Lakh Offered On Amaze, City And Elevate

These festive offers, combined with the recent GST cut, make it a no-brainer to bring home your favourite Honda this Diwali

Honda Cars India has announced its festive season offers for the month of October 2025. The Japanese carmaker is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.51 lakh on the second-generation Amaze, new Amaze, City, and Elevate. The carmaker is not offering any discounts on the City Hybrid, but instead is giving special benefits on its extended warranty.

Honda Cars: Model-wise Discounts

Model Benefits Offered Amaze 2nd Gen Rs 98,000 New Amaze Rs 68,000 City Rs 1.27 lakh Elevate Rs 1.51 lakh

The highest benefit is being offered with the Elevate, which gets benefits of up to Rs 1.51 lakh. Check out our first drive review to know our impressions of the Honda Elevate.

If you had your eyes on the City, you’ll be happy to know that it gets offers of up to Rs 1.27 lakh. If you had your eyes set on one, our first drive review should come to your help on making a verified decision.

The second-generation Honda Amaze gets benefits of up to Rs 98,000.

Meanwhile, the third-gen Amaze gets the least benefits of up to Rs 68,000. Planning to bring one home? Read our first drive review to know what we feel about the Amaze.

Honda isn’t offering any cash discounts with the Honda City Hybrid. However, the carmaker is giving benefits if you opt for the 7-year extended warranty.

Honda hasn’t shared the breakdown of these offers or what types of benefits they are. So we would request you to get in touch with your closest Honda dealership for more details.

Why Does It Make Sense To Buy A New Honda Car For Diwali 2025?

The carmaker is offering tempting Diwali offers, which make it a tempting time to buy a new Honda car. Combine that with the recent GST rate cuts, where Honda cars have become more affordable by up to Rs 1.2 lakh, and it is a no-brainer to bring home a new Honda this festive season.

If you want to know the GST rate cuts offered on all types of vehicles such as sub-4 metre vehicles, hybrids, SUVs and luxury cars, check out this report.

With that said, which new Honda car are you planning to bring home this Diwali 2025? Let us know in the comments section below.