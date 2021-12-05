Here’s How Much You Will Have To Wait For Your Tata Punch

Published On Dec 05, 2021 01:00 PM By Tarun for Tata Punch

It is not readily available in any of the cities on our list

Indore faces the highest waiting period of up to nine months.

Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, and Gurgaon have the least wait time of just a month.

The waiting period for the other cities in our list ranges between two to four months..

The Tata Punch is the latest mass-market SUV on sale, priced from Rs 5.48 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is a micro SUV that is set to be a rugged rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

If you’re planning to get the Punch too, here’s how long you will have to wait to drive it home:

Cities Waiting New Delhi 2-2.5 months Bangalore 3 months Mumbai 1 month Hyderabad 1.5 months Pune 1 month Chennai 1 month Jaipur 1-1.5 months Ahmedabad 3 months Gurgaon 1 month Lucknow 4 months Kolkata 1 month Thane 1 month Surat 3 months Ghaziabad 4 months Chandigarh 2 months Patna 3 months Coimbatore 1 month Faridabad 1-2 months Indore 9 months Noida 4 months

The Punch is powered by an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. It features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, automatic AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

