Here’s How Much You Will Have To Wait For Your Tata Punch

Published On Dec 05, 2021 01:00 PM By Tarun for Tata Punch

It is not readily available in any of the cities on our list

  • Indore faces the highest waiting period of up to nine months. 

  • Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, and Gurgaon have the least wait time of just a month. 

  • The waiting period for the other cities in our list ranges between two to four months.. 

The Tata Punch is the latest mass-market SUV on sale, priced from Rs 5.48 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is a micro SUV that is set to be a rugged rival to the likes of  the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. 

If you’re planning to get the Punch too, here’s how long you will have to wait to drive it home: 

Cities

Waiting

New Delhi

2-2.5 months

Bangalore

3 months

Mumbai

1 month

Hyderabad

1.5 months

Pune 

1 month

Chennai

1 month

Jaipur

1-1.5 months

Ahmedabad

3 months

Gurgaon

1 month

Lucknow

4 months

Kolkata

1 month

Thane

1 month

Surat

3 months

Ghaziabad

4 months

Chandigarh

2 months

Patna

3 months

Coimbatore

1 month

Faridabad

1-2 months

Indore

9 months

Noida

4 months

The Punch is powered by an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. It features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, automatic AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

