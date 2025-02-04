All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Here’s How Long It Will Take To Get A Subcompact SUV Home This February

Published On Feb 04, 2025 08:01 AM By Yashika for Tata Nexon

  • 12.1K Views
  • Write a comment

The Mahindra XUV3XO is experiencing the highest demand this month, whereas the Renault Kiger has the shortest waiting periods and is readily available for delivery in almost 10 cities

Waiting period on sub-4m SUVs in February

The sub-4m SUV segment is one of the most in-demand and competitive categories in the Indian automobile market. These SUVs are compact, stylish, and packed with features, and come in a competitive price range. If you're planning to buy a subcompact SUV this February, you might need to wait until mid-year to bring it home.

To help you make an informed choice, we’ve put together a list of the waiting periods for each model across 20 major cities this month:

Waiting Period Table

City

Tata Nexon

Maruti Brezza

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue N Line

Kia Sonet

Mahindra XUV3XO

Nissan Magnite

Renault Kiger

Skoda Kylaq

New Delhi

1-1.5 months

1 month

1 month

1 month

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

NA

Bengaluru

1 month

1-2 months

1-2 months

1.5 months

1 week

2 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

NA

Mumbai

1-1.5 months

2-2.5 months

2 months

2 months

No Waiting

2 months

0.5-1 month

No Waiting

2 months

Hyderabad

0.5-1 month

1.5 months

2 months

1 month

No Waiting

2 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

2 months

Pune

1 month

2 months

1.5-2 months

2 months

No Waiting

2 months

No Waiting

1 week

2 months

Chennai

1 month

2 months

0.5-1 month

0.5-1 month

1 month

2.5-3 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

NA

Jaipur

1.5-2 months

2-3 months

1 month

2 months

1 month

2 months

1 month

0.5 month

2 months

Ahmedabad

1 month

2 months

1-2 months

1.5 months

1 month

2 months

No Waiting

0.5 month

2 months

Gurugram

1-2 months

1.5-2 months

1 month

2 months

No Waiting

2.5 months

0.5-1 month

0.5-1 month

2 months

Lucknow

2 months

2 months

0.5 month

0.5 month

0.5 month

2 months

1 month

0.5 month

NA

Kolkata

1 month

2 months

1 month

1 month

No Waiting

2 months

1 month

0.5-1 month

1-1.5 months

Thane

1-1.5 months

2 months

1-2 months

1.5 month

No Waiting

2 months

0.5-1 month

No Waiting

 NA

Surat

2 months

No Waiting

2 months

2 months

1 month

2 months

0.5 month

0.5-1 month

2 months

Ghaziabad

1-1.5 months

2 months

1-2 months

1 month

1 month

2 months

0.5-1 month

No Waiting

1-1.5 months

Chandigarh

1-1.5 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

1 month

NA

Coimbatore

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

2.5-3 months

0.5 month

0.5 month

1-1.5 months

Patna

1 month

2 months

1-2 months

1-2 months

0.5 month

2 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

NA

Faridabad

1 month

2-2.5 months

0.5-1 month

2 months

1 month

1-2 months

0.5 month

No Waiting

NA

Indore

1.5 months

2-2.5 months

1 month

2 months

0.5 month

2 months

0.5 month

0.5 month

2 months

Noida

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

1.5-2 months

0.5 month

No Waiting

2 months

Key Takeaways

Tata Nexon

  • The Tata Nexon is currently experiencing an average waiting time of around 1.5 months this February.. In cities like Jaipur, Gurugram, Lucknow, and Surat, customers may have to wait for up to 2 months to get their car delivered. Meanwhile customers in Hyderabad can get the delivery in half a month.

  • One of the top-selling subcompact SUV, Maruti Brezza, is witnessing an average waiting time of almost 2 months. However if you reside in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Hyderabad, you might get your car delivered in under 2 months.

Hyundai Venue

  • Hyundai’s sub-4m SUVs, Venue and Venue N Line are witnessing an average waiting period of around 1.5 months. That said, buyers in Mumbai, Surat, and Noida are experiencing a higher waiting time of 2 months for both the SUVs.

  • The Kia Sonet’s average waiting period is less than that of Hyundai’s SUVs, going up to 1 month. For buyers residing in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Thane, the SUV is readily available for delivery this month. While in Chandigarh, expect the Sonet to be available for delivery in 2 months.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

  • The Mahindra XUV3XO is experiencing the highest average waiting time of up to 2 months this February. Those who reside in Chennai and Coimbatore might encounter delays of up to 3 months in delivery. 

  • The Nissan Magnite can be had with an average waiting time of up to 0.5 month. In New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Patna, it has no waiting period at all. On the other hand, the Renault Kiger is the most readily available subcompact SUV in the segment in February 2025. It has no waiting time at all in 10 cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Faridabad, and Noida. 

Skoda Kylaq Front

  • Skoda’s new sub-4m SUV, the Kylaq, has an average waiting period of around a month this February. However, buyers looking for the Kylaq in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Indore, and Noida might have to wait for 2 months. 

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Nexon

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.10.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Sep 2025: Expected Launch
  • BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs.45 - 49 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
  • MG Majestor
    MG Majestor
    Rs.46 LakhEstimated Price
    Feb 2025: Expected Launch
  • Nissan Patrol
    Nissan Patrol
    Rs.2 CrEstimated Price
    Oct 2025: Expected Launch
  • Tata Punch 2025
    Tata Punch 2025
    Rs.6 LakhEstimated Price
    Sep 2025: Expected Launch
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
Here’s How Long It Will Take To Get A Subcompact SUV Home This February
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience