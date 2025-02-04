Here’s How Long It Will Take To Get A Subcompact SUV Home This February

The Mahindra XUV3XO is experiencing the highest demand this month, whereas the Renault Kiger has the shortest waiting periods and is readily available for delivery in almost 10 cities

The sub-4m SUV segment is one of the most in-demand and competitive categories in the Indian automobile market. These SUVs are compact, stylish, and packed with features, and come in a competitive price range. If you're planning to buy a subcompact SUV this February, you might need to wait until mid-year to bring it home.

To help you make an informed choice, we’ve put together a list of the waiting periods for each model across 20 major cities this month:

Waiting Period Table

City Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue N Line Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV3XO Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger Skoda Kylaq New Delhi 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months No Waiting No Waiting NA Bengaluru 1 month 1-2 months 1-2 months 1.5 months 1 week 2 months No Waiting No Waiting NA Mumbai 1-1.5 months 2-2.5 months 2 months 2 months No Waiting 2 months 0.5-1 month No Waiting 2 months Hyderabad 0.5-1 month 1.5 months 2 months 1 month No Waiting 2 months No Waiting No Waiting 2 months Pune 1 month 2 months 1.5-2 months 2 months No Waiting 2 months No Waiting 1 week 2 months Chennai 1 month 2 months 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month 1 month 2.5-3 months No Waiting No Waiting NA Jaipur 1.5-2 months 2-3 months 1 month 2 months 1 month 2 months 1 month 0.5 month 2 months Ahmedabad 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 1.5 months 1 month 2 months No Waiting 0.5 month 2 months Gurugram 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 1 month 2 months No Waiting 2.5 months 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month 2 months Lucknow 2 months 2 months 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month 2 months 1 month 0.5 month NA Kolkata 1 month 2 months 1 month 1 month No Waiting 2 months 1 month 0.5-1 month 1-1.5 months Thane 1-1.5 months 2 months 1-2 months 1.5 month No Waiting 2 months 0.5-1 month No Waiting NA Surat 2 months No Waiting 2 months 2 months 1 month 2 months 0.5 month 0.5-1 month 2 months Ghaziabad 1-1.5 months 2 months 1-2 months 1 month 1 month 2 months 0.5-1 month No Waiting 1-1.5 months Chandigarh 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month NA Coimbatore 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 2.5-3 months 0.5 month 0.5 month 1-1.5 months Patna 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 0.5 month 2 months No Waiting No Waiting NA Faridabad 1 month 2-2.5 months 0.5-1 month 2 months 1 month 1-2 months 0.5 month No Waiting NA Indore 1.5 months 2-2.5 months 1 month 2 months 0.5 month 2 months 0.5 month 0.5 month 2 months Noida 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1.5-2 months 0.5 month No Waiting 2 months

Key Takeaways

The Tata Nexon is currently experiencing an average waiting time of around 1.5 months this February.. In cities like Jaipur, Gurugram, Lucknow, and Surat, customers may have to wait for up to 2 months to get their car delivered. Meanwhile customers in Hyderabad can get the delivery in half a month.

One of the top-selling subcompact SUV, Maruti Brezza, is witnessing an average waiting time of almost 2 months. However if you reside in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Hyderabad, you might get your car delivered in under 2 months.

Hyundai’s sub-4m SUVs, Venue and Venue N Line are witnessing an average waiting period of around 1.5 months. That said, buyers in Mumbai, Surat, and Noida are experiencing a higher waiting time of 2 months for both the SUVs.

The Kia Sonet’s average waiting period is less than that of Hyundai’s SUVs, going up to 1 month. For buyers residing in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Thane, the SUV is readily available for delivery this month. While in Chandigarh, expect the Sonet to be available for delivery in 2 months.

The Mahindra XUV3XO is experiencing the highest average waiting time of up to 2 months this February. Those who reside in Chennai and Coimbatore might encounter delays of up to 3 months in delivery.

The Nissan Magnite can be had with an average waiting time of up to 0.5 month. In New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Patna, it has no waiting period at all. On the other hand, the Renault Kiger is the most readily available subcompact SUV in the segment in February 2025. It has no waiting time at all in 10 cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Faridabad, and Noida.

Skoda’s new sub-4m SUV, the Kylaq, has an average waiting period of around a month this February. However, buyers looking for the Kylaq in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Indore, and Noida might have to wait for 2 months.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership.

