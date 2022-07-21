Modified On Jul 21, 2022 07:11 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

SUV is offered with 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic.

6-seater variant available with the top-spec Z8L variant only.

Test drives underway and add-to-cart function available on Mahindra’s official website.

Bookings to open on July 30 with deliveries scheduled to begin from September 26.

Mahindra has revealed the introductory prices of the Scorpio N automatic, 6-seater and four-wheel drive (4WD) variants. You can have the automatic transmission with both petrol and diesel engines, while the 4WD comes only with the diesel.

Mahindra Scorpio N Price Table

Here are its complete variant-wise prices:

Petrol Variants Petrol-MT Petrol AT Difference Z2 Rs 11.99 lakh - - Z4 Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 15.45 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh Z6 - - - Z8 Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 18.95 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh Z8L Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 20.95 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh Z8L 6-seater Rs 19.19 lakh Rs 21.15 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh

Petrol Variants Diesel MT Diesel AT Difference Z2 132PS Rs 12.49 lakh - - Z4 132PS Rs 13.99 lakh - - Z4 175PS - Rs 15.95 lakh - Z4 175PS 4WD Rs 16.44 lakh - - Z6 175PS Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 16.95 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh Z8 175PS Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 19.45 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh Z8 175PS 4WD Rs 19.94 lakh Rs 21.90 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh Z8L 175PS Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 21.45 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh Z8L 175PS 4WD Rs 21.94 lakh Rs 23.90 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh Z8L 6-seater Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 21.65 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh

The automatic variants command Rs 1.96 lakh extra over their corresponding manual variants. The 4WD variants are costlier than the 2WD variants by a hefty Rs 2.45 lakh premium. Only the top-spec Z8L is available with a six-seater option, demanding Rs 20,000 over the corresponding 7-seater variant. The Scorpio N’s prices start from Rs 11.99 lakh and top out at Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Scorpio N Bookings

Please note that these prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings only. Mahindra will open the order books from July 30 and we’re expecting the prices to be hiked on the same date, just like what happened with the XUV700. After bookings open, prospects will have a two-week period to modify their order and the delivery details should be available soon after.

Scorpio N Deliveries

The SUV maker will start delivering the Scorpio N to customers from September 26. Mahindra plans to roll out 20,000 units until December 2022. The production of the top-spec Z8L variants has been prioritized, based on customer enquiries.

Scorpio N Engines

Mahindra offers customers the choice of turbo-petrol and diesel engines for the Scorpio N, both with manual and automatic transmissions. The 2-litre turbo-petrol is rated at 203PS and 380Nm, while the 2.2-litre diesel is available in 132PS and 300Nm; and 175PS and 400Nm tunes.

The mid-spec diesel variants can be had with an optional 4WD that gets shift-on-fly function, a low-range gearbox, front brake-locking differential, rear mechanical differential and traction control modes.

The new Scorpio N competes against a range of models including the Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, Tata Harrier/Safari, Toyota Fortuner, and Toyota Innova Crysta.

