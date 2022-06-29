English | हिंदी

Here’s A Look At All Of The Mahindra Scorpio N’s Colours

Published On Jun 29, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

  • 33468 Views
  • Write a comment

The SUV’s colour palette is a mixture of both the Thar and XUV700’s but also gets three new shades

Mahindra Scorpio N colours

  • Mahindra is offering the Scorpio N in seven exterior colours.

  • The SUV is available in the same black and red shades as the Thar and silver and white options as the XUV700.

  • It gets three new shades: green, gold, and copper-ish orange; no dual-tone option available.

  • Only top-spec Z8 trim can be had in all seven paint colour options.

  • The SUV is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India) onwards.

By now, we believe you must have already checked the currently available prices of the Mahindra Scorpio N. In this story, let’s see the seven colour options that the carmaker is offering the SUV in.

If you have decided to zero in on the new-gen SUV, take a look at its variant-wise colour options before you book it.

Trim

Napoli Black

Everest White

Dazzling Silver

Deep Forest*

Red Rage

Royal Gold

Grand Canyon**

Z2

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

No

Z4

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

Z6

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

Z8

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

*green; **copper-ish orange

  • Mahindra Scorpio N Napoli Black
  • Mahindra Scorpio N Everest White
  • Mahindra Scorpio N Dazzling Silver
  • Mahindra Scorpio N Deep Forest
  • Mahindra Scorpio N Red Rage
  • Mahindra Scorpio N Royal Gold
  • Mahindra Scorpio N Grand Canyon

  • The base-spec Z2 trim is available only with three colour options.

  • Mahindra is only offering the top-spec Z8 trim with all seven shades.

  • The Scorpio N’s Z8L 6- and 7-variants also get all seven colour options.

RelatedExplained! Variant-wise Features Of Mahindra Scorpio N

The Scorpio N’s colour palette is a mixture of the paint options offered on the new Thar and XUV700. It borrows the black and red shades from the Thar, while silver and white have been carried on from the latter. Mahindra is also offering the new Scorpio in three new colours: green, gold, and copper-ish orange. However, there’s no option of a dual-tone paint shade.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra has provided the Scorpio N with both petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV gets a 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol unit (with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT) and a 2.2-litre diesel mill in two states of tune: 132PS (with 6-speed MT) and 175PS (with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT). While a rear-wheel drive is standard, the diesel variants can be had with an optional 4WD.

Also ReadMahindra Scorpio N Bookings To Begin From July 30, Test Drives From July 5

Mahindra Scorpio N rear

The Mahindra SUV is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India) onwards. It competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta/Alcazar and Tata Harrier/Safari, and is an affordable option to the Toyota Fortuner.

Read More on : Scorpio-N diesel

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Scorpio N

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsHere’s A Look At All Of The Mahindra Scorpio N’s Colours
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience