Published On Jun 29, 2022 08:00 AM

The SUV’s colour palette is a mixture of both the Thar and XUV700’s but also gets three new shades

Mahindra is offering the Scorpio N in seven exterior colours.

The SUV is available in the same black and red shades as the Thar and silver and white options as the XUV700.

It gets three new shades: green, gold, and copper-ish orange; no dual-tone option available.

Only top-spec Z8 trim can be had in all seven paint colour options.

The SUV is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India) onwards.

By now, we believe you must have already checked the currently available prices of the Mahindra Scorpio N. In this story, let’s see the seven colour options that the carmaker is offering the SUV in.

If you have decided to zero in on the new-gen SUV, take a look at its variant-wise colour options before you book it.

Trim Napoli Black Everest White Dazzling Silver Deep Forest* Red Rage Royal Gold Grand Canyon** Z2 Yes Yes Yes No No No No Z4 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Z6 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Z8 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

*green; **copper-ish orange















The base-spec Z2 trim is available only with three colour options.

Mahindra is only offering the top-spec Z8 trim with all seven shades.

The Scorpio N’s Z8L 6- and 7-variants also get all seven colour options.

The Scorpio N’s colour palette is a mixture of the paint options offered on the new Thar and XUV700. It borrows the black and red shades from the Thar, while silver and white have been carried on from the latter. Mahindra is also offering the new Scorpio in three new colours: green, gold, and copper-ish orange. However, there’s no option of a dual-tone paint shade.

Mahindra has provided the Scorpio N with both petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV gets a 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol unit (with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT) and a 2.2-litre diesel mill in two states of tune: 132PS (with 6-speed MT) and 175PS (with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT). While a rear-wheel drive is standard, the diesel variants can be had with an optional 4WD.

The Mahindra SUV is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India) onwards. It competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta/Alcazar and Tata Harrier/Safari, and is an affordable option to the Toyota Fortuner.

