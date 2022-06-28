Explained! Variant-wise Features Of Mahindra Scorpio N
The SUV will be available in five major trims and there will be over 25 variants to choose from
Mahindra has launched the manual variants of the Scorpio N, with prices ranging between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker will reveal the prices of the automatic and four-wheel drive (4WD) variants on July 21. Only the first 25,000 bookings are eligible for these introductory prices.
|
Petrol Variants
|
Price
|
Z2 7-seater MT
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Z4 7-seater MT/ Z4 7-seater AT
|
Rs 13.49 lakh/ T.B.A.*
|
Z6 7-seater MT/ Z6 7-seater AT
|
Not Available
|
Z8 7-seater MT/ Z8 7-seater AT
|
Rs 16.99 lakh/ T.B.A.
|
Z8L 7-seater MT/ Z8L 7-seater AT
|
Rs 18.99 lakh/ T.B.A.
|
Z8L 6-seater MT/ Z8L 6-seater AT
|
T.B.A.
|
Diesel Variants
|
Price
|
2WD
|
4WD
|
Z2 132PS 7-seater
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Not Available
|
Z4 132PS 7-seater MT
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Not Available
|
Z4 175PS 7-seater
|
T.B.A. (only with AT)
|
T.B.A. (only with MT)
|
Z6 7-seater MT/ Z6 7-seater AT
|
Rs 14.99 lakh/ T.B.A.
|
Not Available
|
Z8 7-seater MT/ Z8 7-seater AT
|
Rs 17.49 lakh/ T.B.A
|
T.B.A.
|
Z8L 7-seater MT/ Z8L 7-seater AT
|
Rs 19.49 lakh/ T.B.A.
|
T.B.A.
|
Z8L 6-seater MT/ Z8L 6-seater AT
|
T.B.A.
|
Not Available
You have a choice of 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, the latter with an optional 4WD system. Both engines further offer the option of 6-speed manual and automatic units.
The Scorpio N is offered in four major trims: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and an optional luxury pack with the top-end variant Z8L. Here are its variant-wise features:
Scorpio N Z2
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Capability
|
|
|
|
|
The Z2 variant is pretty basic, with halogen lamps, 16-inch steel wheels, electrically powered steering wheel only for the petrol variants (hydraulic assist for diesel), and power windows. However, you also get some important features as standard, including tumble function for the second and third row, steering-mounted audio controls, a front USB charger, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment.
Scorpio N Z4:
Here are the features that the second-to-base Z4 packs over the base variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Capability
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Z4 variant gains some necessary equipment like wheel covers, cooled glove box, AC module for the second row, height adjustment for the driver’s seat with lumbar support, cruise control, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Z4 automatic variants get safer with hill hold/descent control and ESC. Starting from the Z4 diesel, you can also opt for the shift-on-fly 4WD system.
Scorpio N Z6:
Here’s what this variant gets over the Z4:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Capability
|
|
|
|
While the Z2 and Z4 pack basic features, the mid-spec Z6 adds in some premium features such as electric sunroof, a 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, drive modes, connected car technology, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Scorpio N Z8
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Capability
|
|
|
|
|
The second-to-top Z8 variant offers many upgrades over the Z6 variant, mostly covering all the highlights of the Scorpio N. It gains essential and many niceties such as full LED lighting, auto headlamps and wipers, leatherette seats, dual zone AC, rear parking camera, TPMS, and six airbags. For the 4WD variants, you get the 4XPLOR traction control modes, rear mechanical locking differential, and front brake locking differential.
Scorpio N Z8L
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Capability
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
The top-spec Z8L doesn’t add too many features over the Z8 variant, but ups the luxury quotient with a powered driver seat, wireless charging, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and front parking camera and sensors.
