English | हिंदी

Explained! Variant-wise Features Of Mahindra Scorpio N

Modified On Jun 29, 2022 09:19 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

  • 65740 Views
  • Write a comment

The SUV will be available in five major trims and there will be over 25 variants to choose from

mahindra scorpio n

Mahindra has launched the manual variants of the Scorpio N, with prices ranging between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker will reveal the prices of the automatic and four-wheel drive (4WD) variants on July 21. Only the first 25,000 bookings are eligible for these introductory prices. 

Petrol Variants

Price

Z2 7-seater MT

Rs 11.99 lakh

Z4 7-seater MT/ Z4 7-seater AT

Rs 13.49 lakh/ T.B.A.*

Z6 7-seater MT/ Z6 7-seater AT

Not Available

Z8 7-seater MT/ Z8 7-seater AT

Rs 16.99 lakh/ T.B.A.

Z8L 7-seater MT/ Z8L 7-seater AT

Rs 18.99 lakh/ T.B.A.

Z8L 6-seater MT/ Z8L 6-seater AT

T.B.A.

mahindra scorpio n

Diesel Variants

Price

2WD

4WD

Z2 132PS 7-seater

Rs 12.49 lakh

Not Available

Z4 132PS 7-seater MT

Rs 13.99 lakh

Not Available

Z4 175PS 7-seater 

T.B.A. (only with AT)

T.B.A. (only with MT)

Z6 7-seater MT/ Z6 7-seater AT

Rs 14.99 lakh/ T.B.A.

Not Available

Z8 7-seater MT/ Z8 7-seater AT

Rs 17.49 lakh/ T.B.A

T.B.A.

Z8L 7-seater MT/ Z8L 7-seater AT

Rs 19.49 lakh/ T.B.A.

T.B.A.

Z8L 6-seater MT/ Z8L 6-seater AT

T.B.A.

Not Available

You have a choice of 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, the latter with an optional 4WD system. Both engines further offer the option of 6-speed manual and automatic units. 

The Scorpio N is offered in four major trims: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and an optional luxury pack with the top-end variant Z8L. Here are its variant-wise features: 

Scorpio N Z2

mahindra scorpio n

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Capability

  • Black grille

  • Skid plates

  • Multi-reflector halogen dual barrel headlamps

  • ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

  • LED tail lamps

  • 16-inch steel wheels

  • Power windows

  • 2nd row AC vents

  • Tumble function for the second and third rows

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Front USB charger

  • Electrically powered steering (petrol)

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • Dual front airbags

  • Front and rear disc brakes

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX

  

The Z2 variant is pretty basic, with halogen lamps, 16-inch steel wheels, electrically powered steering wheel only for the petrol variants (hydraulic assist for diesel), and power windows. However, you also get some important features as standard, including tumble function for the second and third row, steering-mounted audio controls, a front USB charger, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment. 

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N 4x4 And Automatic Prices To Be Revealed On July 21

Scorpio N Z4: 

Here are the features that the second-to-base Z4 packs over the base variant: 

mahindra scorpio n

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Capability

  • Silver finish for the grille

  • Ski rack

  • Rear spoiler

  • Wheel covers

  • Cooled glove box

  • 2nd row AC cooling coil (independent AC)

  • Electrically adjustable ORVM

  • Height adjustment for the driver’s seat with lumbar support

  • 2nd-row USB charger (C-type)

  • Cruise control

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • ESC (only for AT variants)

  • Hill hold/descent control (only for AT)

  • Shift-on-fly 4WD

The Z4 variant gains some necessary equipment like wheel covers, cooled glove box, AC module for the second row, height adjustment for the driver’s seat with lumbar support, cruise control, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Z4 automatic variants get safer with hill hold/descent control and ESC. Starting from the Z4 diesel, you can also opt for the shift-on-fly 4WD system. 

Scorpio N Z6: 

mahindra scorpio n

Here’s what this variant gets over the Z4: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Capability

  • Sunroof

  • Silver finish for the ski rack

  

  • 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster

  • Drive modes (diesel only)

  • Connected car technology with built-in Alexa

  • Alexa-enabled What3Words

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • SOS switch

  

While the Z2 and Z4 pack basic features, the mid-spec Z6 adds in some premium features such as electric sunroof, a 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, drive modes, connected car technology, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N Bookings To Begin From July 30, Test Drives From July 5

Scorpio N Z8

mahindra scorpio n

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Capability

  • Chrome front grille

  • LED projector headlamps with multi-reflector LED high beam

  • LED DRLs

  • LED projector fog lamps

  • 18-inch diamond-cut alloys (only for AT variants)

  • Dual-tone coffee and black leatherette upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

  • Auto headlamps

  • Auto wiper

  • Dual zone climate control

  • Push-button start

  • Electrically foldable ORVMs

  

  • Rear parking camera

  • Six airbags

  • TPMS

  • 4XPLOR traction control modes (only for 4WD variants)

  • Rear mechanical locking differential

  • Front brake lock braking differential

The second-to-top Z8 variant offers many upgrades over the Z6 variant, mostly covering all the highlights of the Scorpio N. It gains essential and many niceties such as full LED lighting, auto headlamps and wipers, leatherette seats, dual zone AC, rear parking camera, TPMS, and six airbags. For the 4WD variants, you get the 4XPLOR traction control modes, rear mechanical locking differential, and front brake locking differential. 

Scorpio N Z8L

mahindra scorpio n

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Capability

-

-

  • 6-way powered driver seat

  • Wireless charging

  • 12-speaker Sony Sound system

-

  • Front and rear parking camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Driver drowsiness detection

  

The top-spec Z8L doesn’t add too many features over the Z8 variant, but ups the luxury quotient with a powered driver seat, wireless charging, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and front parking camera and sensors. 

Read More on : Scorpio-N on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

2 out of 2 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Scorpio N

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsExplained! Variant-wise Features Of Mahindra Scorpio N
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience