The SUV will be available in five major trims and there will be over 25 variants to choose from

Mahindra has launched the manual variants of the Scorpio N, with prices ranging between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker will reveal the prices of the automatic and four-wheel drive (4WD) variants on July 21. Only the first 25,000 bookings are eligible for these introductory prices.

Petrol Variants Price Z2 7-seater MT Rs 11.99 lakh Z4 7-seater MT/ Z4 7-seater AT Rs 13.49 lakh/ T.B.A.* Z6 7-seater MT/ Z6 7-seater AT Not Available Z8 7-seater MT/ Z8 7-seater AT Rs 16.99 lakh/ T.B.A. Z8L 7-seater MT/ Z8L 7-seater AT Rs 18.99 lakh/ T.B.A. Z8L 6-seater MT/ Z8L 6-seater AT T.B.A.

Diesel Variants Price 2WD 4WD Z2 132PS 7-seater Rs 12.49 lakh Not Available Z4 132PS 7-seater MT Rs 13.99 lakh Not Available Z4 175PS 7-seater T.B.A. (only with AT) T.B.A. (only with MT) Z6 7-seater MT/ Z6 7-seater AT Rs 14.99 lakh/ T.B.A. Not Available Z8 7-seater MT/ Z8 7-seater AT Rs 17.49 lakh/ T.B.A T.B.A. Z8L 7-seater MT/ Z8L 7-seater AT Rs 19.49 lakh/ T.B.A. T.B.A. Z8L 6-seater MT/ Z8L 6-seater AT T.B.A. Not Available

You have a choice of 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, the latter with an optional 4WD system. Both engines further offer the option of 6-speed manual and automatic units.

The Scorpio N is offered in four major trims: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and an optional luxury pack with the top-end variant Z8L. Here are its variant-wise features:

Scorpio N Z2

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Capability Black grille

Skid plates

Multi-reflector halogen dual barrel headlamps

ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

LED tail lamps

16-inch steel wheels Power windows

2nd row AC vents

Tumble function for the second and third rows Steering-mounted audio controls

Front USB charger

Electrically powered steering (petrol) 8-inch touchscreen infotainment Dual front airbags

Front and rear disc brakes

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX

The Z2 variant is pretty basic, with halogen lamps, 16-inch steel wheels, electrically powered steering wheel only for the petrol variants (hydraulic assist for diesel), and power windows. However, you also get some important features as standard, including tumble function for the second and third row, steering-mounted audio controls, a front USB charger, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Scorpio N Z4:

Here are the features that the second-to-base Z4 packs over the base variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Capability Silver finish for the grille

Ski rack

Rear spoiler

Wheel covers Cooled glove box

2nd row AC cooling coil (independent AC)

Electrically adjustable ORVM

Height adjustment for the driver’s seat with lumbar support 2nd-row USB charger (C-type)

Cruise control Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ESC (only for AT variants)

Hill hold/descent control (only for AT) Shift-on-fly 4WD

The Z4 variant gains some necessary equipment like wheel covers, cooled glove box, AC module for the second row, height adjustment for the driver’s seat with lumbar support, cruise control, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Z4 automatic variants get safer with hill hold/descent control and ESC. Starting from the Z4 diesel, you can also opt for the shift-on-fly 4WD system.

Scorpio N Z6:

Here’s what this variant gets over the Z4:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Capability Sunroof

Silver finish for the ski rack 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster

Drive modes (diesel only) Connected car technology with built-in Alexa

Alexa-enabled What3Words

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay SOS switch

While the Z2 and Z4 pack basic features, the mid-spec Z6 adds in some premium features such as electric sunroof, a 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, drive modes, connected car technology, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Scorpio N Z8

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Capability Chrome front grille

LED projector headlamps with multi-reflector LED high beam

LED DRLs

LED projector fog lamps

18-inch diamond-cut alloys (only for AT variants) Dual-tone coffee and black leatherette upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever Auto headlamps

Auto wiper

Dual zone climate control

Push-button start

Electrically foldable ORVMs Rear parking camera

Six airbags

TPMS 4XPLOR traction control modes (only for 4WD variants)

Rear mechanical locking differential

Front brake lock braking differential

The second-to-top Z8 variant offers many upgrades over the Z6 variant, mostly covering all the highlights of the Scorpio N. It gains essential and many niceties such as full LED lighting, auto headlamps and wipers, leatherette seats, dual zone AC, rear parking camera, TPMS, and six airbags. For the 4WD variants, you get the 4XPLOR traction control modes, rear mechanical locking differential, and front brake locking differential.

Scorpio N Z8L

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Capability - - 6-way powered driver seat

Wireless charging

12-speaker Sony Sound system - Front and rear parking camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Driver drowsiness detection

The top-spec Z8L doesn’t add too many features over the Z8 variant, but ups the luxury quotient with a powered driver seat, wireless charging, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and front parking camera and sensors.

