Facelifted Toyota Glanza Launched In India At Rs 6.39 lakh, Gets Refreshed Design & New Features

Modified On Mar 15, 2022 01:28 PM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza 2022

All the updates to the facelifted Glanza are in line with the recently facelifted Baleno

  • The updated Glanza is available in E, S, G, and V trims. 

  • Gets a refreshed design with a front fascia distinct from the Baleno. 

  • Cabin design has been revised, and it now sports a black and beige theme. 

  • New features include a head-up display, a larger 9-inch touchscreen system, and an updated instrument cluster. 

  • New safety features include a 360-degree camera, up to six airbags, ESP with hill-hold assist (only for AMT). 

  • Powered by a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. 

Toyota has launched the facelifted Glanza, priced from Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings for the hatchback are already underway, and deliveries will commence from a week after launch. 

Trims

Toyota Glanza

Maruti Baleno

Difference

E / Sigma MT

Rs 6.39 lakh

Rs 6.35 lakh

+ Rs 4,000

G / Delta MT

Rs 7.29 lakh

Rs 7.19 lakh

+ Rs 10,000

G / Delta AMT

Rs 7.79 lakh

Rs 7.69 lakh

+ Rs 10,000

S / Zeta MT

Rs 8.24 lakh

Rs 8.09 lakh 

+ Rs 15,000

S / Zeta AMT

Rs 8.74 lakh

Rs 8.59 lakh 

+ Rs 15,000

V / Alpha MT

Rs 9.19 lakh

Rs 8.99 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

V / Alpha AMT

Rs 9.69 lakh

Rs 9.49 lakh 

+ Rs 20,000

Unlike the pre-facelift model (that was available in G and V trims), the 2022 iteration gains two new trims: E (base) and S (mid-spec). 

The facelifted Glanza looks distinct from its badge-engineered cousin, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. You get a new Camry-inspired grille, a more aggressive-looking front bumper, and tweaked LED projector headlights and DRLs. The side profile remains the same, save for the new 15-inch alloy wheels. Rounding off the design are the slightly tweaked bumper and the new L-shaped LED taillights (a straight pick from the Baleno).  

The cabin has also been redesigned of sorts, in line with the Baleno. However, Toyota has gone with the black and beige interior shade instead of Maruti’s blue and black. It further features a head-up display, a new 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology with limited remote operation, Alexa home device support, repositioned AC vents with a new climate control panel, a flat-bottom steering wheel, cruise control, and rear AC vents. 

Taking care of passenger safety are a 360-degree camera, ESP with hill-hold assist (only for AMT variants), up to six airbags, and rain-sensing wipers. 

The 2022 Toyota Glanza is powered by a 90PS/113Nm 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT (replacing the earlier CVT) options. This time around, there’s no mild-hybrid technology, but you get automatic idle-start/stop. The claimed fuel efficiency is up to 22.9kmpl. 

The Glanza is available in five colours - Sporting Red (New), Gaming Grey (New), Enticing Silver (New), Insta Blue, and Café White. 

The Glanza rivals the Maruti BalenoHyundai i20Volkswagen PoloHonda Jazz, and Tata Altroz.

