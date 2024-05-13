English | हिंदी

Drive Home A Renault Car With Savings Of Up To Rs 52,000 This May

Published On May 13, 2024 07:58 AM By Shreyash for Renault KWID

  • 261 Views
  • Write a comment

The Renault Kwid and Renault Kiger gets a higher cash discount

Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber

  • The Kwid and Kiger are being offered with discounts of up to Rs 52,000.

  • Savings of up to Rs 47,000 is available with the Renault Triber.

  • All offers are valid till the end of May 2024.

If you are planning to buy a Renault car this May, the automaker has rolled out its set of offers applicable to its models: Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger. The benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details.

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 12,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 52,000

  • Save for the base-spec RXE variant, the discounts mentioned above are available across all variants of the Renaut Kwid.

  • The base-spec RXE variant is only offered with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

  • The Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Also Check Out: Renault Announces A Week-long Nationwide Summer Service Camp Starting From May 13

Renault Triber

Renault Triber

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 12,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 47,000

  • The benefits mentioned in the table are all applicable across specific variants of the Renault Triber.

  • For the base-spec RXE, only a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is applicable.

  • Prices for the Renault Triber range between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.97 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 12,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 52,000

  • Just like the Kwid, the Renault Kiger also gets a higher cash discount than the Triber. 

  • However, these benefits do not apply to the base-spec RXE variant of the Kiger.

  • The Renault Kiger is priced between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

Also Check Out: Renault Expedition 2024: Discovering The Magical Views Of A Coastal Road Trip From Karnataka To Goa

Notes

  • Renault is offering an optional rural discount of Rs 5,000 on all cars, but it cannot be combined with the corporate discount.

  • Renault is also offering referral benefits across its models.

  • Discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.

  • All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Renault KWID AMT

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Renault KWID

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Drive Home A Renault Car With Savings Of Up To Rs 52,000 This May
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience