Drive Home A Renault Car With Savings Of Up To Rs 52,000 This May
The Renault Kwid and Renault Kiger gets a higher cash discount
The Kwid and Kiger are being offered with discounts of up to Rs 52,000.
Savings of up to Rs 47,000 is available with the Renault Triber.
All offers are valid till the end of May 2024.
If you are planning to buy a Renault car this May, the automaker has rolled out its set of offers applicable to its models: Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger. The benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details.
Renault Kwid
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 52,000
Save for the base-spec RXE variant, the discounts mentioned above are available across all variants of the Renaut Kwid.
The base-spec RXE variant is only offered with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.
The Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.
Renault Triber
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 47,000
The benefits mentioned in the table are all applicable across specific variants of the Renault Triber.
For the base-spec RXE, only a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is applicable.
Prices for the Renault Triber range between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.97 lakh.
Renault Kiger
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 52,000
Just like the Kwid, the Renault Kiger also gets a higher cash discount than the Triber.
However, these benefits do not apply to the base-spec RXE variant of the Kiger.
The Renault Kiger is priced between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.
Notes
Renault is offering an optional rural discount of Rs 5,000 on all cars, but it cannot be combined with the corporate discount.
Renault is also offering referral benefits across its models.
Discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
