All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Watch Video: Which Variant Of The 2025 Tata Altroz Should You Buy?

    Published On Jun 24, 2025 08:01 AM By Dipan

    307 Views
    • Write a comment

    It is available in seven broad variants: Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished S and Accomplished Plus S

    The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift was recently launched as the carmaker’s latest hatchback offering, with introductory prices ranging from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Like the pre-facelift model, the updated Altroz continues to offer plenty of features that are spread out between seven broad variants: Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished S and Accomplished Plus S, including dual 10.25-inch displays, a single-pane sunroof, and a 360-degree camera.

    What also sets the Altroz apart is that it is the only model in its segment to offer a diesel engine, in addition to petrol and petrol-CNG options. There are also a wide range of transmission choices on offer. All of this can make it tricky to decide which variant suits your needs best.

    In our latest video on the CarDekho YouTube channel, we have explained all the variant-wise features and prices in detail to help you choose the most suitable option. But before we get into the features, we first take a look at the variant-wise colour options and powertrain combinations in this video below:

    Variant-wise prices

    Here are the variant-wise prices of the facelifted Altroz: 

    Variant

    Price

    Engine Options

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

    1.2-litre petrol+CNG

    Transmission Options

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT

    5-speed AMT

    6-speed DCT

    5-speed MT

    Smart

    Rs 6.89 lakh

    Rs 7.89 lakh

    Pure

    Rs 8.99 lakh

    Rs 7.69 lakh

    Rs 8.29 lakh

    Rs 8.79 lakh

    Pure S

    Rs 8.05 lakh

    Rs 8.65 lakh

    Rs 9.15 lakh

    Creative

    Rs 8.69 lakh

    Rs 9.29 lakh

    Rs 9.79 lakh

    Creative S

    Rs 10.35 lakh

    Rs 9.05 lakh

    Rs 9.65 lakh

    Rs 10.30 lakh

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Accomplished S

    Rs 11.29 lakh

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Rs 11.24 lakh

    Rs 11.09 lakh

    Accomplished Plus S

    Rs 11.49 lakh

    All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

    Features & Safety

    2025 Tata Altroz dashboard

    The 2025 Altroz is equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens (one for the infotainment and another for driver’s display), a voice-assisted single-pane sunroof, auto AC with rear vents, wireless phone charger, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, push-button start/stop and an 8-speaker sound system.

    Its safety suite is also robust and includes 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

    Also Read: 2025 Tata Harrier EV Rear-wheel Drive Variants Full Prices Out, Ranges From Rs 21.49 Lakh To Rs 27.49 Lakh

    Powertrain Options

    2025 Tata Altroz diesel engine

    As mentioned earlier, the Tata premium hatchback is available with multiple powertrain options, the details of which are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

    1.2-litre petrol+CNG

    Power

    90 PS

    88 PS

    73.5 PS

    Torque

    200 Nm

    115 Nm

    103 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT^ / 6-speed DCT*

    5-speed MT

    ^AMT = Automated manual transmission

    *DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    Rivals

    2025 Tata Altroz driving

    The Tata Altroz locks horns with the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Altroz

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Hatchback Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Watch Video: Which Variant Of The 2025 Tata Altroz Should You Buy?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience