Watch Video: Which Variant Of The 2025 Tata Altroz Should You Buy?

The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift was recently launched as the carmaker’s latest hatchback offering, with introductory prices ranging from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Like the pre-facelift model, the updated Altroz continues to offer plenty of features that are spread out between seven broad variants: Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished S and Accomplished Plus S, including dual 10.25-inch displays, a single-pane sunroof, and a 360-degree camera.

What also sets the Altroz apart is that it is the only model in its segment to offer a diesel engine, in addition to petrol and petrol-CNG options. There are also a wide range of transmission choices on offer. All of this can make it tricky to decide which variant suits your needs best.

In our latest video on the CarDekho YouTube channel, we have explained all the variant-wise features and prices in detail to help you choose the most suitable option. But before we get into the features, we first take a look at the variant-wise colour options and powertrain combinations in this video below:

Variant-wise prices

Here are the variant-wise prices of the facelifted Altroz:

Variant Price Engine Options 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Transmission Options 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed AMT 6-speed DCT 5-speed MT Smart – Rs 6.89 lakh – – Rs 7.89 lakh Pure Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh – Rs 8.79 lakh Pure S – Rs 8.05 lakh Rs 8.65 lakh – Rs 9.15 lakh Creative – Rs 8.69 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh – Rs 9.79 lakh Creative S Rs 10.35 lakh Rs 9.05 lakh Rs 9.65 lakh Rs 10.30 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Accomplished S Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh – Rs 11.24 lakh Rs 11.09 lakh Accomplished Plus S – – – Rs 11.49 lakh –

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Features & Safety

The 2025 Altroz is equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens (one for the infotainment and another for driver’s display), a voice-assisted single-pane sunroof, auto AC with rear vents, wireless phone charger, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, push-button start/stop and an 8-speaker sound system.

Its safety suite is also robust and includes 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Powertrain Options

As mentioned earlier, the Tata premium hatchback is available with multiple powertrain options, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre diesel engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 90 PS 88 PS 73.5 PS Torque 200 Nm 115 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT^ / 6-speed DCT* 5-speed MT

^AMT = Automated manual transmission

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Rivals

The Tata Altroz locks horns with the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

