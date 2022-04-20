Datsun Redi-Go, Go And Go Plus Are No Longer On Sale

Published On Apr 20, 2022 06:12 PM By Tarun for Datsun GO

The Go debuted first in 2014, followed by the Go Plus in 2015, and Redi-Go in 2016.

All three were very aggressively priced, especially the Go Plus, which was the most affordable MPV back then.

Datsun has silently pulled the plug on the Go and Redi-Go hatchbacks and the Go Plus MPV. Our sources have confirmed the development, but we’re awaiting an official announcement from the carmaker. This comes in after Nissan announced that it will discontinue the Datsun brand globally.

The Datsun brand falls under Nissan, and thereby the Renault Nissan Alliance. It was revived in 2013 to serve entry-level markets like Indonesia, India, and South Africa. The first model Datsun offered in India upon revival was the Go hatchback in 2014.

The Datsun models never really witnessed significant volume sales. Despite being aggressively priced, they had outdated and lackluster interiors with not many features. The Go Plus was the most affordable MPV back in 2015 (was priced under Rs 4 lakh back then) but never managed to garner enough sales.

The Datsun Go twins were offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox. Both received a facelift and a CVT gearbox in 2019, which was the last update for them. Despite giving them features such as a touchscreen infotainment, dual front airbags, and a parking camera, they did not garner much attention for the overall lack of quality in the budget-centric cabin. The Go was primarily aimed at the Hyundai Santro , Maruti Suzuki WagonR , Celerio , and Tata Tiago . The Go Plus had no direct rival for many years until Renault launched the Triber, which became far more successful even with the higher pricing.

The Redi-Go was offered with 0.8-litre and 1-litre engines, paired with a manual transmission (AMT was introduced later). It received a comprehensive facelift in 2020 which added a fair few features to the entry-level model. It was a rival to the Renault Kwid , Maruti Alto , S-Presso , and the now discontinued, Hyundai Eon.

As for the spare parts and service costs, the existing owners will be offered support through Nissan and its service centres. Now, Nissan continues to focus on its current (and small) line-up, consisting of the Magnite and Kicks. The latter is also expected to be phased out in the near future.