This Diwali, Get Up To Rs 40,000 Off On Select Compact Hatchbacks

Published On Oct 18, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Santro

The Maruti Celerio is the only model in the segment that doesn’t get any offers this month

Maximum benefits of up to Rs 40,000 are available equally by the Hyundai Santro and Datsun GO.

Tata is offering the Tiago with savings of up to Rs 28,000.

The Maruti Wagon R and Ignis also share the total discounts of up to Rs 17,500.

All offers are valid until the end of October.

Buyers looking to buy a compact hatchback this festive season are in luck, with many carmakers offering numerous benefits on their models till the end of October. The segment consists of six models: the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Ignis, and Celerio, Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, and the Datsun GO. However, the Celerio is the only compact hatchback that doesn’t get any offers.

Here’s a quick rundown of the model-wise discounts:

Maruti Wagon R

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 17,500

Maruti is offering all the petrol variants of the Wagon R with the above offers.

The CNG variants come with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but they miss out on the consumer offer entirely.

Maruti Ignis

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 17,500

All variants of the Ignis get the benefits mentioned earlier.

They also get an Anniversary Edition, for which customers need to pay the following amounts instead of the cash discount: Rs 19,200 for the Sigma Anniversary Edition and Rs 13,700 for the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha Anniversary Editions. The other offers remain unchanged.

The Anniversary kit is priced at Rs 24,200 for the Sigma trim and Rs 18,700 for the other three.

Hyundai Santro

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

Hyundai is offering the Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants with the aforementioned cash discount.

The base-spec Era variant gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000, while the CNG variants get zero cash savings. However, the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same for all variants.

Tata Tiago

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

The above listed offers are applicable to the second-from-base XTO and mid-spec XT variants of the Tiago.

Tata is offering the other variants with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 while other benefits stay the same.

Datsun GO

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

The exchange bonus is applicable only at Nissan India’s enabled dealerships.

Note: The offers mentioned above are likely to vary from state to state depending on the variant chosen. We request you to contact the nearest dealership of the interested model for more details.

