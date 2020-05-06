Datsun GO And GO+ BS6 Specifications Revealed, Get Additional Safety Features

Published On May 06, 2020 11:50 AM By Rohit for Datsun GO

The BS6 upgrade has made the petrol-manual variants of both models 0.81kmpl less fuel efficient

The GO and GO+ continue to be offered in five variants: D, A, A(O), T, and T(O).

Datsun offers the GO and GO+ with a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine.

While the power output varies with the transmission option, the torque figure remains the same.

Both models now meet side crash and pedestrian protection regulation along with speed-sensing auto door lock as standard.

The GO BS4 was priced from Rs 3.77 lakh to Rs 6.21 lakh, while the prices of the GO+ BS4 ranged from Rs 4.15 lakh to Rs 6.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The BS6 models are expected to command a premium of up to Rs 20,000.

While Datsun is yet to reveal the prices of the GO and GO+ BS6, it has listed them on its official website. They are expected to be launched after the lockdown is lifted. Both models continue to be offered in a total of five variants: D, A, A(O), T, and T(O).

Both models are powered by the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine as before. However, they have received a few updates to meet the country’s stringent BS6 emission norms. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a first-in-segment continuously variable transmission (CVT). While the torque figure remains the same (104Nm) when paired to either of the transmission options, the power output stands at 68PS and 77PS when mated to the 5-speed MT and CVT respectively. The claimed mileage figure of the petrol-manual has dropped from 19.83kmpl to 19.02kmpl, while that of the CVT version stands at 19.59kmpl and 18.57kmpl for the GO and GO+ respectively.

The GO duo continues to get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC with heater, 14-inch alloy wheels, and keyless entry. Standard safety features include rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and dual front airbags. Datsun has now enhanced side crash and pedestrian protection along with speed-sensing auto door lock as standard across all variants of both models.

While the prices are yet to be revealed, we expect the GO duo to command a premium of up to Rs 20,000 when launched. For reference, the BS4 GO was priced from Rs 3.77 lakh to Rs 6.21 lakh, while the BS4 GO+ retailed between Rs 4.15 lakh and Rs 6.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The GO BS6 will continue to rival the Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki WagonR , Celerio, and Tata Tiago. The Datsun GO+ BS6, on the other hand, will continue to go up against the Renault Triber .

