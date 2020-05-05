Datsun redi-GO Variant-Wise Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Published On May 05, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Datsun redi-GO 2020

Datsun’s upcoming facelift for the redi-GO hatchback features major updates like a passenger airbag and a touchscreen

Datsun launched the redi-GO in 2016 in the entry-level hatchback space, and finally after four years it is getting a facelift. It is set to launch in the coming days, but before the variant-wise feature list of the facelifted Datsun hatchback has been leaked. It is quite evident that this update is aimed at making it a more feature-rich offering. Majority of the changes are made to its front profile and cabin, while adding a bunch of new premium features.

The Datsun redi-GO was previously offered in 5 variants: D, A, T, T(O) and S. The top-spec S model has been given a miss this time around and it will be available in four variants. Datsun has added something new in each and every variant of the 2020 redi-GO. Take a look below to find out more:

2020 redi-GO D

Exterior: 14-inch wheels (new) with 165/70 tyres, Halogen headlamps.

Safety: Driver airbag, ABS and EBD, Reverse parking sensors, Sealbelt reminder, Driver-side seatbelt with pre-tensioner and load limiter, speed warning, rear retractable 3-point seatbelt (new).

Comfort: Tinted glass.

2020 redi-GO A (over previous variant)

Exterior: Front and rear body coloured bumpers.

Interior: Second row folding seat.

Comfort: Power steering, Air conditioner, Tachometer, Passenger side sun visor, Accessory socket.

2020 redi-GO T (over previous variants)

Exterior: Full wheel cover.

Interior: Silver highlights on dashboard, Front door trim with fabric (new), Body coloured outside door handle.

Comfort: Remote key entry with central locking, 2-DIN audio with Radio/USB/Aux/Bluetooth.

2020 redi-GO T(O) (over previous variants)

Exterior: LED DRLs (new), Front LED fog lamps (new), Two-tone 14-inch wheel cover (new), Body coloured ORVMs, LED tail lamps.

Interior: Dashboard features metallic and piano black finish.

Safety: Passenger airbag (new), Front passenger seatbelt with pre-tensioner and load limiter (new).

Comfort: 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (new), Rear view camera with guidelines (new), Front power window, Manual folding ORVMs with internal adjustment (new).

Majority of the new additions have taken place in the top-spec T(O) variant. These range from safety features, to cosmetic updates and creature comforts that one will appreciate in their everyday drive.

The facelift for the redi-GO will also come with upgradedBS6 engines. Both, the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engines of the redi-GO will meet the new norms same as the Kwid. Their outputs (52PS/72Nm) for the 0.8-litre and (68PS/)91Nm for the 1.0-litre engine are expected to remain the same. While a 5-speed manual will be standard, the 1.0-litre engine will continue to get an AMT option as before.

Bookings for the new Datsun redi-GO are expected to start from 15 May and the updated hatchback will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki’s Alto and S-Presso as well as its Renault counterpart, the Kwid. With the updated kit, expect it to be priced between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

