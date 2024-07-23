Modified On Jul 23, 2024 11:58 AM By Samarth for Citroen Basalt

The spied images show the SUV-coupe in a red colour, which is already available on Citroen’s flagship SUV, C5 Aircross

The Basalt will be Citroen’s fifth model in India.

Exterior highlights of the Basalt include a sloping roofline, wraparound LED tail lights and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Cabin to have similarities with the C3 Aircross and to feature a beige upholstery.

It is expected to come with a 10.2-inch infotainment system, a digital driver's display, and wireless phone charger.

Expected safety features include 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, and TPMS.

Likely to get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/up to 205 Nm) with option of both manual and automatic transmission.

Prices could start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Citroen Basalt is an upcoming SUV-coupe, which is set to make its debut in August 2024. Soon after Citroen started teasing the Basalt on its social media platforms, a new spy video surfaced online fully revealing the exterior of the Basalt. The Basalt, a direct rival to the Tata Curvv, will be Citroen's fifth product in India. Let's see what the video of SUV-coupe shows:

What’s Noticeable

The SUV-coupe from the French automaker was recently spotted on our roads in a red paint option, similar to the Volcano Red colour available on Citroen’s flagship offering in India: the C5 Aircross SUV. The visible side profile reveals a sloping roofline, staying true to its coupe nature. Other notable elements include squared wheel arches, body side cladding, flap-type door handles, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Additionally, we observed that the ORVMs and A- and B-pillars are blacked out, with a small extension on the C-pillar. At the rear, it was seen with wraparound LED tail lights and a silver skid plate on the bumper.

Expected Cabin, Features, and Safety

Recently, Citroen India has been teasing the interior of the Basalt, and the teasers show similarities with that of the C3 Aircross SUV, including an identical dashboard layout and central AC vents. The teasers also revealed features such as a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, and a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display. Additionally, it is expected to have cruise control, a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, and keyless entry.

In terms of safety, it is expected to get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Expected Powertrain

The Basalt is expected to have the following powertrain specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 110 PS Torque Up to 205 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Expected Price and Rivals

The Citroen Basalt’s prices are expected to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will directly rival the Tata Curvv and also serve as a stylish alternative to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen C3 Aircross, and MG Astor.

