Citroen Basalt Dark Edition Vs Standard Basalt: Similarities And Differences Compared In Real Life Images

You need to shell out Rs 23,000 more than the standard Basalt if you had your eyes set on the Dark Edition

Citroen recently launched the Dark Edition of Basalt along with C3 and Aircross. The special editions for all three models are based on their fully loaded top variant and will be sold in limited quantities. In the case of Basalt, the Dark Edition costs a premium of Rs 23,000 over the standard model, and in this report we cover the similarities and differences between the two.

Front

The overall design of both models remains the same. However, the chrome inserts in the standard model are finished in dark chrome that give it more stealth. The Basalt Dark Edition retains the LED lights along with the silver skid plate and the red insert near the fog lamps, which provide a pleasing contrast to the new Perla Nera Black shade.

Side

The Basalt Dark Edition sits on the same 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which stand out nicely from this black hue. It also retains the blacked-out ORVMs and cladding. The inclusion of a Dark Edition badge, which is mounted on the front door below the ORVMs, is the only change here.

Rear

The rear profile does not get any major changes. The double Chevron logo along with the “Citroen” and “Basalt” badging is now painted in a dark chrome finish, whereas they are finished in chrome in the standard car. The silver-coloured skid plate is also carried over to the Dark Edition, which provides a contrast with the all-black hue.

Interior

The Basalt Dark Edition gets an all-black cabin, while the standard Basalt comes with a dual-tone white and black theme. The Dark Edition gets Metropolitan Black leatherette-wrapped seats with Lava Red stitching and a Dark Edition embossing. The dashboard also gets black leatherette finish and red stitching, both of which aren’t available with the standard Basalt. Along with the new theme, the Dark Edition of the Basalt also gets illuminated sill plates, which are offered as an optional accessory in the regular version.

Features And Safety

Citroen has not added any new creature comforts or safety features with the Dark Edition. The special edition is based on the top-spec Max variant and comes with features such as a 10.2-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver display, auto AC with rear vents, steering-mounted audio controls and a wireless phone charger.

The safety suite of the Basalt Dark Edition is equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISFOX child seat anchors, and a reverse parking sensor with a camera.

Powertrain

The standard Citroen Basalt is offered with two engine choices, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre turbo petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed automatic

The Dark Edition is only offered with the turbo engine option with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Price And Rivals

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition costs Rs 12.80 lakh (MT) and Rs 14.10 lakh (AT), which is a premium of Rs 23,000 each over the standard model. The Citroen Basalt directly rivals the Tata Curvv, which recently got a Dark Edition as well. It is also an alternative to the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and Maruti Grand Vitara.

