Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Exterior Design Comparison

Modified On Jul 21, 2024 11:25 AM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv gets modern design elements like connected LED lighting setup and flush-type door handles over the Citroen Basalt

We now know how the exterior of the Tata Curvv looks like as it has now been unveiled by Tata. The Tata Curvv is a direct competitor to the upcoming Citroen Basalt, which is also set to make its debut in August. Both Curvv and Basalt are the first-ever mass market SUV-coupes in India. Let’s see how their exterior design compares to each other.

Front

The Tata Curvv features modern design elements up front, including a connected LED DRL strip with sequential turn indicators, and functionality for welcome and goodbye animations. In contrast, the Citroen Basalt sports V-shaped LED DRLs that are not connected. The Curvv is equipped with all-LED headlights and fog lamps, whereas the Basalt comes with halogen headlights and fog lamps.

Side

The Curvv maintains its modern appeal with flush-type door handles, while the Basalt features old-school flap-style door handles. Both SUV-coupes also include gloss black cladding around the wheel arches. It’s also from this angle that you notice the sportier looking coupe-like roofline of both the offerings.

Another difference between both the SUV-coupes is the alloy wheels. The Tata Curvv gets petal-shaped dual-tone alloys, while the Basalt comes with all-black alloys.

The tail lights on the Curvv look more sleek compared to that on the Basalt. Just like at front, Tata’s SUV-coupe also gets a connected LED bar at the rear, which also includes sequential turn indicators and gets welcome and goodbye animations. The Basalt, on the other hand, has more conventional looking wraparound LED tail lights. Both Curvv and Basalt get black treatment on the rear bumper, and they also get a silver finished skid plate.

Expected Powertrains

The Curvv is expected to be available with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, while the Basalt will likely only get the choice of a turbo-petrol engine. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Model Tata Curvv Citroen Basalt Engine 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 125 PS 115 PS 110 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Up to 205 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected) 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

DCT: Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Expected Price

The Tata Curvv is expected to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh, while the Citroen Basalt could be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Both these SUVs will be regarded as stylish SUV-coupe alternatives to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor.

