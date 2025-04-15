Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: A Detailed Look At The Special Edition SUV coupe In 12 Images

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition gets an exclusive Perla Nera Black colour option, and is available for a limited number of units.

Citroen has joined the trend of special edition models by launching the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition recently, alongside the same for C3 and Aircross. The very first unit of the Basalt Dark Edition was proudly delivered to cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This limited-run SUV coupe gets an all-black styling with an exclusive Perla Nera exterior colour and a couple of cosmetic tweaks that sets it apart from the standard car. Here’s a closer look at the Basalt Dark Edition through real-life images.

Front

Like most special editions, the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition retains the overall design of the standard model. At the front, it features the same LED lighting setup and silver skid plate. The chrome accents, such as the logo, are finished in dark chrome here to gel along with the overall theme. For contrast, two red inserts are placed next to the fog lights.

Side

Citroen has chosen to keep the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels untouched in the Basalt Dark Edition, giving it a nice contrast.

The one distinguishable feature is the Dark Edition badging that is placed on the front door, just below the ORVMs.

Rear

There are no changes to the rear as well, except for the brand logo having a dark chrome finish. You can find the same LED taillights as well as the silver skid plate, both of which have been carried over from the standard car.

Interior

Step inside, and the first noticeable change is the illuminated Citroen scuff plates, which come as standard in this edition but are otherwise available only as an accessory in the regular model.

The cabin now features a Carbon Black theme with a white roof. The black leatherette upholstery is exclusive to the Dark Edition, featuring 'Dark Edition' embossing, Lava Red stitching, and silver inserts for a sportier, more premium look.

Another unique bit is that the Basalt Dark Edition gets a dark leatherette finish with silver accents for contrast on the dashboard.

Features & Safety

Since the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition is based on its top-end ‘Max’ variant, it has all the features of the standard car, like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear vents, a 6-speaker sound system, keyless entry, steering-mounted audio controls and rear defogger. Additionally, the Basalt Dark edition gets multi-coloured ambient lighting, which can be had only as an accessory fitment in the regular model.

Its safety features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rearview camera with rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition gets a sole turbo petrol engine option that comes with the top-spec variant. There’s also a naturally aspirated petrol engine option available with the lower variants.

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 110 PS Torque Up to 205 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT*

*MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

Price & Rivals

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition costs Rs 23,000 more than the regular model. It is available on the top-spec Max variant only.

Variant Dark Edition Price Standard Price Difference Citroen Basalt Turbo Max Dark Edition (Manual) Rs 12.80 lakh Rs 12.57 lakh Rs 23,000 Citroen Basalt Turbo Max Dark Edition (Automatic) Rs 14.10 lakh Rs 13.87 lakh Rs 23,000

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Citroen Basalt continues to rival the Tata Curvv SUV coupe, which also has a Dark Edition now. It can also be seen as an alternative to the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, and Skoda Kushaq, with the first three available in special Dark Editions.

