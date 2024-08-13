Citroen Basalt Mid-spec Plus Variant Explained In 10 Images

Modified On Aug 13, 2024 02:28 PM By Dipan for Citroen Basalt

The Plus variant’s exterior design and interior features differ for both the naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol powertrain options

The Citroen Basalt has been launched for Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

It is available in three broad variants: You, Plus and Max.

The mid-spec Plus variant is the only one in the lineup with both engine options.

The N/A variant gets halogen headlights and body-coloured door handles, while the turbo variant gets LED headlights and fog lights.

Inside, the Plus trim gets a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display and a 10.2-inch touchscreen.

The Citroen Basalt, launched recently as the direct competitor to the Tata Curvv, is available in three broad variants: You, Plus and Max. While the variant-wise prices are yet to be revealed, if you're considering the mid-spec Plus variant, we've explained everything it offers with the help of images.

Powertrain Options

Before we get going with the design and interior bits, let us talk about the powertrain options on offer. The ‘Plus’ is the only variant of the Citroen Basalt that is available with both the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Exterior

The ‘Plus’ variant with the turbo-petrol engine gets LED projector headlights and halogen fog lights. On the sides, it gets steel wheels without covers, black-coloured body cladding on wheel arches, body-coloured door handles and indicators placed on the outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs). It gets halogen tail lights and the bumper has a silver skid plate.

On the other hand, the same variant with the naturally aspirated engine gets a halogen headlight setup and misses out on front fog lights. The steel wheels without covers and the indicators are the same as the turbo-petrol variants. However, it misses out on a silver skid plate at the rear.

Interiors And Features

The cabin, like the exterior, also has differences based on the choice of powertrain. The ‘Plus’ trim’s cabin theme is white and black, in contrast to the base-spec ‘You’ variant’s all-black theme. It also has white and silver upholstery on the seats and grey inserts on the doorpads. A day-night inside rearview mirror (IRVM) is also provided on the ‘Plus’ trim.

The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol variants get a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 10.2-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and a roof-mounted cabin light for the front as well as the rear passengers. Furthermore, this variant features steering-mounted audio controls and a 6-speaker audio system. It also has a centre armrest for the front passengers and rear passengers. The rear seat also gets adjustable headrests for the outer side rear passengers.

Talking about the naturally aspirated ‘Plus’ variant, it gets a similar feature suite as above but misses out on auto AC and rear AC vents and does not feature either a roof-mounted cabin light for the rear passengers or a front centre armrest.

Safety

While details are awaited for the safety suite on offer, the Plus variant will get 6 airbags and rear parking sensors as seen on the ‘You’ variant.

Price and Rivals

Prices of the Citroen Basalt start from Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It is a direct rival to the Tata Curvv and can also be regarded as a stylish-looking alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq.

