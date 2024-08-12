Citroen Basalt Base-spec You Variant Explained In 7 Images

Published On Aug 12, 2024 07:19 PM By Samarth for Citroen Basalt

The base-spec variant of the SUV-coupe is only available in two colour options: Steel Grey and Polar White

The Citroen Basalt is available in three variants : You, Plus, and Max.

The base-spec variant misses out on features like touchscreen system and automatic AC.

The base-spec variant You is offered only with a single 1.2-litre N.A. petrol engine with a manual transmission.

The price of the You variant is Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

The Citroen Basalt has been launched in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The French automaker offers its SUV-coupe in three variants: You, Plus, and Max. If you are planning to buy the base-spec ‘You’ variant of this SUV-coupe, here's a closer look at its exterior and interior images.

The Base variant is offered only with two colour options: Polar White and Steel Grey. Up front, it gets the same chrome finished grille with Citroen’s double chevron logo placed in between. The key difference between ‘You’ and higher-spec variants is the halogen headlights present on the base variant with no fog lamps on offer. Moving below you will see slim vertical red inserts on the blacked-out bumper of the Basalt.

Moving to the side, the coupe roofline continues to be a standout feature of the Basalt. The base variant comes with 16-inch steel wheels without covers, and black door handles. The turn indicators have been placed on the front fender instead of the ORVMs, as seen on the top-spec variant. Additionally, the side profile lacks the black cladding present on higher variants, but the extended C-pillar with the red insert is present here as well.

At the back, the overall looks remains the same but the only big difference is the blacked-out bumper.

Inside the cabin, the front dashboard features a dual-tone design, but the colour scheme differs in the base variant. It comes in a combination of black and grey upholstery with a teal blue trim insert on the dashboard, while the rest of the cabin remains in black tone.

Feature wise you will see that it misses out on the infotainment system and gets manual AC. Additionally, the You variant gets a semi-digital driver's display and no steering mounted controls. Its standard safety net includes six airbags and rear parking sensors.

Citroen is offering the base-spec Basalt with fixed rear headrests for all three passengers but has skipped on providing it with a rear centre armrest.

Powertrain

The You variant is only available with 1.2-litre N.A. petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission only. This engine produces 82 PS and 115 Nm. However the higher spec variants also get an option of automatic transmission with a more potent 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 110 PS and up to 205 Nm.

Price and Rivals

Citroen Basalt starts from Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). While the official price for the top-spec variant hasn’t been announced, it was listed at Rs 13.57 lakh on the official configurator. The Basalt rivals the upcoming Tata Curvv and serves as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate.

