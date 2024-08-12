Modified On Aug 12, 2024 04:04 PM By Dipan for Citroen Basalt

The Citroen Basalt was launched in our market recently, with prices starting from 7.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Most of the information about this SUV-coupe has been revealed, the latest being the variant-wise powertrain options. Here’s a look at this latest reveal:

Citroen Basalt Powertrain Options

The Citroen Basalt comes in a choice of two engine options, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Specifications of these engines are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 82 PS 110 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm 190 Nm 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed AT Fuel Efficiency (claimed) 18 kmpl 19.5 kmpl 18.7 kmpl

Variant-wise Powertrain Options

The Citroen Basalt is available in a choice of three variants: You, Plus and Max. Here is a detailed list of the powertrain options available for each variant:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed AT You ✔️ ❌ ❌ Plus ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Max ❌ ✔️ ✔️

The base-spec You variant is available exclusively with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine.

The mid-spec Plus is the only variant to get all three configuration options along with their respective choice of transmission.

The top-spec Max variant comes with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Citroen Basalt Price and Rivals

Prices of the Citroen Basalt start at Rs 7.99 lakh, with the exact variant-wise price list yet to be announced. However, we have snapped the top-end spec of the SUV-coupe on the carmaker’s official configurator to cost 13.49 lakh (all prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It locks horns with the Tata Curvv SUV-coupe while serving as a stylish alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

