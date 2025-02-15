Check Out Top 10 Most Affordable Cars In India With 6 Airbags As Standard

Among the options from multiple segments, only a couple of subcompact SUVs made it to the list, with one also including Level-2 ADAS

Nowadays, safety is becoming an important factor when choosing to buy a new car. While dual frontal airbags are standard in every new model launched in the Indian car market, there are a few models that offer enhanced safety with six airbags as standard. Planning on buying a new car? Take a look at the top 10 most affordable cars in India that come with six airbags as standard.

Maruti Celerio

Price: Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.37 lakh

Along with a price hike, the Maruti Celerio also recently received a safety upgrade with six airbags as standard. It is also equipped with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a rear defogger with a rear wiper. The Celerio is powered by a 67 PS 1-litre petrol engine, which can also be configured with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Price: Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.62 lakh

Including the Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai offers six airbags as standard across its entire lineup. It also gets other safety features such as ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. Additional safety features include a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a reversing camera. Recently, Hyundai rejigged the Grand i10 Nios lineup by introducing two new variants, Sportz (O) and Corporate, which bring additional creature comforts. You can learn more about them here.

Nissan Magnite

Price: Rs 6.12 lakh to Rs 11.72 lakh

During the festive season last year, Nissan updated the Magnite, introducing changes to both its exterior and interior, while also making six airbags a standard feature. Other key safety additions include a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill-start assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. While the 2024 Magnite is yet to undergo crash testing, the pre-facelift version achieved a 4-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests in 2022.

Hyundai Exter

Price: Rs 6.20 lakh to Rs 10.51 lakh

Hyundai has offered six airbags as standard with the Exter micro SUV with its launch. It also comes equipped with other safety features like 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a dual-camera dashcam setup, making it even more appealing to buyers. Powered by an 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Exter can also be configured with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

2024 Maruti Swift

Price: Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.64 lakh

With the fourth-gen update, Maruti made six airbags standard across all variants of the Swift. Additionally, the 2024 Swift comes equipped with safety features such as ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a reverse parking camera with sensors. Engine options include an 82 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Hyundai Aura

Price: Rs 6.54 lakh to Rs 9.11 lakh

Previously offered with four airbags as standard, the Hyundai Aura gets six airbags across all its variants. In addition to that, it is equipped with safety features such as hill-start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. The Aura is powered by the 83 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, available with both manual and automatic gearbox choices.

2024 Maruti Dzire

Price: Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh

Maruti also made six airbags standard with the 2024 Dzire, the sub-4m sedan counterpart of the Swift. It was crash-tested by Bharat NCAP as well, scoring a 5-star safety rating for adult occupants and 4-star for child occupants. Other safety features in the 2024 Dzire include electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, and the segment-first 360-degree camera.

Hyundai i20

Price: Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Price (i20 N Line): Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai i20 is the only premium hatchback on this list that comes with six airbags as standard across all its variants. Additionally, if you prefer the sportier N Line version of the i20, you will get six airbags starting from its base variant as well. Other safety features include hill-start assist, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. Engine options include an 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol, offered only with the i20 N Line.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.56 lakh

Mahindra's sub compact SUV, the XUV 3XO, scored a 5-star crash rating for both adult and child protection in Bharat NCAP crash tests. It comes with six airbags as standard, along with features such as ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a 360-degree camera. The top-spec AX7 Luxury variant also offers Level-2 ADAS, making it the first SUV in its segment to feature this advanced safety tech.

Skoda Kylaq

Price: Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh

Like its prime rivals, the Skoda Kylaq also gets six airbags as standard. It performed impressively in Bharat NCAP crash tests, earning five stars for both adult and child protection. Other safety features include electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera with sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The Kylaq is offered only with 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, borrowed from the Kushaq.

All prices are ex-showroom

