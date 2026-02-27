Check Out The Accessories You Get With The New Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors recently launched the new 2026 Tata Punch EV with a new look, updated feature set and new battery packs. During its launch, the carmaker has also displayed a bunch of official accessories that customers can purchase for the new Punch EV. These entire set include plenty of convenience additions as well as some upgrades over existing elements.

The prices of these accessories are yet to be listed. By then we give you a quick look at all that we found on display:

2026 Tata Punch EV Accessories

Here’s the entire list of accessories that was displayed with the newly launched Punch EV:

Illuminated Scuff Plates - They not only stop your door sills from getting scratched up, but also light up when you open the door, so your entry feels a bit special.

Dash Cam - It quietly records your drives, which can be a lifesaver if there’s ever a dispute or unexpected drama on the road.

JBL Speakers - The Punch EV gets a basic 4-speaker sound system in all its trim except for the base variant. You can upgrade it to a branded JBL speaker unit. Learn more about the Punch EV’s variant-wise features, here.

Music System and Reverse Camera- An infotainment unit useful to have if you are opting for the lower variants of the Punch EV, which don’t get an infotainment or speakers.

Wiring Pig Tail - It is a small connector setup that makes adding or servicing accessories much easier and cleaner.

Power Station (90,000 mAh) - A backup battery that can charge your devices or power small gadgets when you’re away from a plug point.

Retractable Chargers 12W - These are built-in charging ports which you can use to charge your devices with the help of cables.

Frunk - You can also add a frunk (front storage) in the Punch EV for extra storage space in the front, perfect for keeping charging cables or small bags out of the main boot.

Charging Extension Wheel - This helps you manage and extend your charging cable neatly instead of leaving it tangled on the ground.

Puncture Repair Kit - It comes in handy in case of a puncture, along with the tools to fix it.

Roof Rails - The Punch EV gets roof rails only in the top-spec trim, so if you want to add some rugged styling to your car in its lower spec trims, these accessory roof rails give a more sporty styling.

Floor Mats - It helps catch dust, mud, and spills so your original carpeting stays clean.

Door Visors - These allow you to crack the windows open for fresh air without letting rain splash inside.

Wireless Kit - It’s a modular in-car wireless connectivity kit that lets you connect and charge your devices without cables.

Car Cover - A synthetic water resistant cover for your Punch EV.

Dashboard Perfume & Set Pieces - These give your dashboard a more personalised look and feel. It also adds good fragrance to your cabin making it feel fresh whenever you step inside.

Cushions - Small comfort elements for your neck and back with the Punch EV branding on them.

Vehicle-to-load (V2L): This enables you to use the battery power of your Punch EV to charge external devices. It is not available as a standard feature.

2026 Tata Punch EV Powertrain

The detailed specifications of the new Tata Punch EV are as follows:

Battery Pack 30 kWh 40 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 88 PS 129 PS Torque 154 Nm 154 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 13.5 seconds 9 seconds Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 365 km-375 km* 468 km

*Under Certification

2026 Tata Punch EV Price & Rivals

Tata has introduced the popular Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme with this new Punch EV. Full prices under this plan are yet to be out; however, it starts from Rs 6.49 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km. The vehicle as a whole costs between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). To know more about the booking process, read this report.

The Punch EV is an alternative to the Citroen eC3, MG Comet EV, Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, and the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.