Check Out The 15 Highest-selling Cars In March 2023

Published On Apr 12, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Tata Nexon

Out of all the cars on the list, sixty per cent have the Maruti badge

Maruti has always dominated the market in terms of sales and it has continued to do so in March 2023 as well. Out of the 15 highest-selling cars in March, nine models were from Maruti itself, leaving only a little place for models from brands like Tata and Hyundai. While some models on this list faced losses in year-on-year (YoY) sales, most of them witnessed a growth nonetheless.

Here is how these 15 highest-selling cars performed in March 2023:

Models

March 2023

March 2022

February 2023 

Maruti Swift

17,559

13,623

18,412

Maruti Wagon R

17,305

24,634

16,889

Maruti Brezza

16,227

12,439

15,787

Maruti Baleno

16,168

14,520

18,592

Tata Nexon

14,769

14,315

13,914

Hyundai Creta

14,026

10,532

10,421

Maruti Dzire

13,394

18,623

16,798

Maruti Eeco

11,995

9,221

11,352

Tata Punch

10,894

10,526

11,169

Maruti Grand Vitara

10,045

-

9,183

Hyundai Venue

10,024

9,220

9,997

Mahindra Bolero

9,546

6,924

9,782

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

9,304

9,687

9,635

Maruti Alto

9,139

7,621

18,114

Maruti Ertiga

9,028

7,888

6,472

Takeaways

  • With over 17,500 units sold, the Maruti Swift overtook the Baleno to reach the top spot. Compared to March 2022, its sales have grown 29 per cent.

Maruti Swift

  • Wagon R closely followed the Swift with sales of over 17,300 units in March 2023. That said, its sales have seen a loss of 30 per cent compared to the previous year.

  • Following Wagon R were the Brezza and Baleno in third and fourth places, respectively, with sales in the range of 16,000 to 16,300 units. While Brezza climbed three spots compared to February 2023, Baleno, on the other hand, lost the top spot.

Maruti Brezza
Maruti Baleno

  • Tata Nexon took fifth place in March 2023 with sales of over 14,700 units, climbing up from seventh place in February 2023. These sales figures comprise the numbers of Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max as well.

Tata Nexon

  • Another car that crossed the 14,000-unit sales mark was the Hyundai Creta, which witnessed a YoY growth of 33 per cent.

Hyundai Creta

  • Maruti Dzire saw a loss in both month-on-month (MoM) and YoY sales with under 13,400 units sold in March 2023.

  • Maruti Eeco stood at the same rank as in February 2023, but witnessed a growth in its YoY sales by 30 per cent.

  • Tata Punch has taken the ninth place and Maruti’s Grand Vitara comes at the tenth spot in March 2023 with sales of 10,894 and 10,045 units, respectively.

Tata Punch
Maruti Grand Vitara

  • Hyundai Venue was the last model here to have crossed the 10,000 units sales mark in March 2023.

Hyundai Venue

  • The only model from Mahindra to enter the top 15 list was the Bolero with sales of over 9,500 units.

Mahindra Bolero

  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios’ sales have been steady in the 9,000 units ballpark compared to its MoM and YoY figures.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

  • The last two ranks were taken by two Maruti cars, namely, the Alto and Ertiga. While the Ertiga witnessed growth over the previous month, Alto’s sales dropped close to 50 per cent, bringing it down to the 14th rank.

