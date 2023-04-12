Published On Apr 12, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Tata Nexon

Out of all the cars on the list, sixty per cent have the Maruti badge

Maruti has always dominated the market in terms of sales and it has continued to do so in March 2023 as well. Out of the 15 highest-selling cars in March, nine models were from Maruti itself, leaving only a little place for models from brands like Tata and Hyundai. While some models on this list faced losses in year-on-year (YoY) sales, most of them witnessed a growth nonetheless.

Here is how these 15 highest-selling cars performed in March 2023:

Models March 2023 March 2022 February 2023 Maruti Swift 17,559 13,623 18,412 Maruti Wagon R 17,305 24,634 16,889 Maruti Brezza 16,227 12,439 15,787 Maruti Baleno 16,168 14,520 18,592 Tata Nexon 14,769 14,315 13,914 Hyundai Creta 14,026 10,532 10,421 Maruti Dzire 13,394 18,623 16,798 Maruti Eeco 11,995 9,221 11,352 Tata Punch 10,894 10,526 11,169 Maruti Grand Vitara 10,045 - 9,183 Hyundai Venue 10,024 9,220 9,997 Mahindra Bolero 9,546 6,924 9,782 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 9,304 9,687 9,635 Maruti Alto 9,139 7,621 18,114 Maruti Ertiga 9,028 7,888 6,472

Takeaways

With over 17,500 units sold, the Maruti Swift overtook the Baleno to reach the top spot. Compared to March 2022, its sales have grown 29 per cent.

Wagon R closely followed the Swift with sales of over 17,300 units in March 2023. That said, its sales have seen a loss of 30 per cent compared to the previous year.

Following Wagon R were the Brezza and Baleno in third and fourth places, respectively, with sales in the range of 16,000 to 16,300 units. While Brezza climbed three spots compared to February 2023, Baleno, on the other hand, lost the top spot.

Tata Nexon took fifth place in March 2023 with sales of over 14,700 units, climbing up from seventh place in February 2023. These sales figures comprise the numbers of Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max as well.

Another car that crossed the 14,000-unit sales mark was the Hyundai Creta, which witnessed a YoY growth of 33 per cent.

Maruti Dzire saw a loss in both month-on-month (MoM) and YoY sales with under 13,400 units sold in March 2023.

Maruti Eeco stood at the same rank as in February 2023, but witnessed a growth in its YoY sales by 30 per cent.

Tata Punch has taken the ninth place and Maruti’s Grand Vitara comes at the tenth spot in March 2023 with sales of 10,894 and 10,045 units, respectively.

Hyundai Venue was the last model here to have crossed the 10,000 units sales mark in March 2023.

The only model from Mahindra to enter the top 15 list was the Bolero with sales of over 9,500 units.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios’ sales have been steady in the 9,000 units ballpark compared to its MoM and YoY figures.

The last two ranks were taken by two Maruti cars, namely, the Alto and Ertiga. While the Ertiga witnessed growth over the previous month, Alto’s sales dropped close to 50 per cent, bringing it down to the 14th rank.

