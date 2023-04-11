Published On Apr 11, 2023 08:28 AM By Tarun for Maruti Jimny

The list is loaded with exciting brand new models, important facelifts, and more!

The second quarter of 2023 will be an exciting time for the Indian automotive industry! We’ve several new SUVs, an electric vehicle, new editions, and facelifts incoming. Almost every manufacturer has either a debut or a launch scheduled between April and July. Here’s are our top picks of the upcoming models in the next three months:

Maruti Fronx

Launch Date: April-end

Expected Price: Rs 8 lakh onwards

Maruti’s brand new SUV crossover is all set to arrive later this month. The Fronx gets 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions. Features onboard include a 9-inch touchscreen system, wireless charger, heads-up display, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera. It will rival premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz, while battling against the subcompact SUVs too.

MG Comet EV

Unveil Date: April-end

Expected Price: Rs 10 Lakh onwards

MG’s fifth car for India, the Comet EV, will be revealed in April. The Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 rival is a small two-door offering with seating for up to four people. The Comet EV is expected with 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh battery packs, with a claimed range of up to 300 kilometres. In terms of features, it will get dual 10.25-inch displays for touchscreen system and instrument cluster, automatic AC, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

Citroen Compact SUV (C3 Aircross)

Unveil Date - April 27

Expected Price - Rs 9 lakh onwards

Citroen is going to reveal its new SUV later this month, which will rival the likes of compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara. It will be a three-row SUV, like an extended version of the C3 hatchback, with a 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, possibly with the option of an automatic transmission. The Citroen compact SUV could feature a 10-inch touchscreen system, automatic AC, a digital speedometer, up to six airbags, and a rear parking camera. C

Maruti Jimny

Launch period - May

Expected Price - Rs 10 lakh onwards

Maruti’s much awaited off-roader will finally go on sale this summer as a rival to the Mahindra Thar. It gets a 103PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The Jimny will get 4WD as standard with a low range gearbox. Features onboard would include a nine-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, automatic AC, up to six airbags, and a rear parking camera.

Honda Compact SUV

Unveil period - May

Expected Price - Rs 11 lakh onwards

Finally, Honda’s making an entry in the compact SUV to go up against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and others. The Honda SUV will carry an upright stance with thick body cladding for a rugged appeal. We’re expecting it to use the City’s 1.5-litre petrol engine with the option of strong-hybrid technology as well. Feature-wise, it could get an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen system, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, six airbags, and radar-based ADAS.

All-New Hyundai SUV

Unveil Period - May

Expected Price - Rs 6 lakh onwards

Hyundai is bringing in a brand new SUV to India, which we’re expecting to be a Tata Punch rival. The micro SUV should use the Grand i10 Nios’ 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, with the possibility of a 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol unit. Just like other Hyundais, the new SUV will likely be a feature-rich offering with a large touchscreen system, cruise control, up to six airbags, a sunroof, and a rear parking camera.

Facelifted Kia Seltos

Unveil Period - June

Expected Price - Rs 10 lakh onwards

Kia could unveil the facelifted Seltos before the second half of this year. The updated compact SUV will sport a fresh exterior design with new grille, different alloy wheels, new headlamps and tail lights, and dual exhaust tips. The cabin will also receive a slight makeover with several new feature additions as seen on the global model. Mainly, the safety would be enhanced with radar-based ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). The facelifted Seltos will get the Verna’s 160PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine along with its existing 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Tata Altroz CNG

Expected Launch - June

Expected Price - Rs 8.5 lakh onwards

Tata revealed the Altroz CNG at the Auto Expo 2023, debuting the brand’s market-first dual-cylinder tank setup. Two smaller CNG tanks instead of one large one leave room for a usable boot. The Altroz CNG will get a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine which will deliver 77PS while running on gas. We’re expecting a fuel efficiency of above 25 km/kg. In terms of features, the CNG variants should get a seven-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, auto AC, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

Tata Punch CNG

Expected launch - June

Expected price - Rs 7.5 lakh onwards

Debuted alongside the Altroz CNG was the CNG-powered version of the Punch, and could launch alongside it. It will use the same dual CNG cylinder setup with the same 1.2-litre engine with an expected claimed economy of around 25 km/kg. The feature list could be the same as the Altroz CNG, since we’re expecting the compressed gas option on the mid-spec and higher-end variants.

Tata Altroz Racer

Expected Launch - June

Expected price - Rs 10 lakh

The Altroz Racer, the hotter and spicier looking version of the premium hatchback, is also expected this summer. It gets several visual upgrades like black wheels, racing stripes on the blacked out roof and hood, and an all-black interior theme. The Racer uses the Nexon’s 120PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is 10PS more powerful than the regular Altroz’s turbo variants. This version could be the most feature-rich version of the Altroz, gaining a sunroof, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, and a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system.

Along with these cars, several luxury and premium models will also debut in the upcoming quarter. The likes of the Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance, Lamborghini Urus S, facelifted Mercedes Benz GLC, BMW M2, and facelifted Z4 facelift should be launched in the coming months.