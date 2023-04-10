English | हिंदी

These 10 Car Brands Were The Most Popular In March 2023

Modified On Apr 10, 2023 01:43 PM By Ansh

Hyundai expands its gap over Tata to strengthen hold on second spot

As carmakers updated their lineup to meet the latest emission regulations that came into effect from April 2023, many saw their monthly sales rise in March. While most of firms witnessed a downfall in both month-over-month (MoM) and year-over-year (YoY) sales in February 2023, they seem to have recovered in March.

Here is how the top 10 brands performed in March 2023:

Carmaker

March 2023

February 2023

MoM Growth (%)

March 2022

YoY Growth (%)

Maruti

1,32,763

1,47,467

-10%

1,33,861

-0.8%

Hyundai

50,600

46,968

7.7%

44,600

13.5%

Tata

44,047

42,865

2.8%

42,295

4.1%

Mahindra

35,976

30,221

19%

27,345

31.6%

Kia 

21,501

24,600

-12.6%

22,622

-5%

Toyota

18,582

15,267

21.7%

17,130

8.5%

Honda

6,692

6,086

10%

6,589

1.6%

MG

6,051

4,193

44.3%

4,721

28.2%

Renault

5,389

6,616

-18.5%

8,518

-36.7%

Skoda

4,432

3,418

29.7%

5,649

-21.5%

Key Takeaways

  • Maruti is still on top, with more sales than Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra combined. But the carmaker witnessed a MoM loss of 10 per cent and a YoY loss of 0.8 per cent.

  • Hyundai saw growth in both sales figures, over seven per cent in MoM sales and over 13 per cent in YoY sales. Some of this growth is likely thanks to the arrival of the new generation Verna.

  • Tata surpassed its previous month’s sales figures by a margin of under three per cent. Its yearly sales grew by over four per cent.

  • Mahindra witnessed a significant rise in sales. The carmaker’s MoM sales grew by 19 per cent and YoY sales had a growth of over 31 per cent.

  • Kia saw a downfall in both sales figures. Its monthly sales dropped by over 12 per cent and yearly sales witnessed a loss of five per cent.

  • Toyota picked up the pace compared to February 2023. In March, its monthly sales went up by 21.7 per cent and its yearly sales saw a growth of over eight per cent.

  • Honda’s monthly sales grew by 10 per cent while its yearly sales saw a rise of just under two per cent, climbing up the monthly charts to be the seventh best-selling brand.

  • MG had the highest growth in monthly sales out of all brands in the list of over 44 per cent. Its yearly sales also went up by over 28 per cent.

  • Renault witnessed the biggest loss in sales among the top ten highest sellers for March. Its MoM sales fell by 18.5 per cent and YoY sales fell by over 36 per cent.

  • While Skoda’s monthly sales grew by close to 30 per cent, its yearly sales took a hit and fell by over 21 per cent.

  • Overall, the industry’s yearly sales went up by 4.5 per cent when compared with March 2022.

