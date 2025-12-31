Check Out All The Cars Launched / Revealed In India In December 2025

December saw the unveil of a new-generation Kia SUV, fresh engine options for popular mid-size SUVs, and a premium convertible hatchback debuting in India

The year wrapped up with a handful of notable car launches and reveals in the Indian market. We witnessed a global reveal of a popular compact SUVs receiving key updates, while a lifestyle convertible also made its entry to our market. Here’s a look at all the cars launched in India in December 2025.

2026 Kia Seltos

Expected Price: Rs 11.20 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia unveiled the new-gen Seltos, which is now larger than before and features a more modern styling, drawing cues from the brand’s latest models. The cabin gets a completely redesigned dashboard, larger screens, and a more premium overall finish. Feature highlights include a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, an upgraded Level-2 ADAS suite, and a wider range of comfort features across variants.

As for engine options, the 2026 Seltos will continue with similar petrol and diesel engines as the previous-generation model. Bookings for the new-gen Seltos are already open, while prices are set to be announced on January 2. Planning to buy one? Head over to our detailed pros and cons report on the new-gen Seltos before making your final decision.

2025 MG Hector Facelift And Hector Plus Facelift

Hector Price: Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hector Plus Price: Rs 17.29 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG India launched the updated Hector and Hector Plus, bringing mild styling updates to both SUVs. These include a revised front grille, updated bumpers, and new alloy wheels. We have compared the updated 2026 Hector with the previous model for you to take a look at the changes.

Inside, both the Hector and Hector Plus continue to offer a familiar cabin layout. Highlights include a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system (now with gesture controls), connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, Infinity sound system and a long list of comfort-focused equipment aimed at family-oriented buyers. For now, you can buy it with the turbo-petrol engine, however, the diesel engine will make a comeback soon.

Tata Harrier Petrol And Safari Petrol

Prices to be announced

Tata Motors revealed the petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari in December, finally adding a second engine option to both SUVs. They will be powered by the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 170 PS/280 Nm, giving buyers an alternative to the existing diesel-only lineup. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Along with the new engine, Tata has also introduced new variants and made a few feature updates across variants of both models. Apart from these changes, the Harrier and Safari continue with the same styling, and interior layout. Prices for the petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari are expected to be announced soon.

Mini Cooper Convertible S

Price: Rs 58.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Rounding off December’s launches is the Mini Cooper Convertible S, priced under Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a lifestyle offering, the convertible brings classic Mini styling with the added charm of an open-top experience.

Powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 204 PS / 300 Nm, it is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 6.9 seconds.

Along with the launches mentioned above, Tata Motors also revealed the full pricing of the Sierra in December, which goes up to Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Take a look at the variant-wise pricing of the Sierra here.

That wraps up the list of cars launched in India in December 2025. Let us know in the comments which launch caught your attention the most.