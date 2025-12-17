MG Hector Facelift: Old vs New Compared

The Hector continues to be offered in 5-seater and 7-seater options as before, while the 6-seater variants will be reintroduced in 2026

The MG Hector has received a facelift, bringing subtle design updates, a few feature improvements, and new colour options. If you’re wondering what has actually changed, here’s a closer look:

Exterior

Front

Up front, the Hector carries the main change, and that is in its grille design. It features heavier vertical hexagonal chrome accents in place of the earlier diamond-pattern design. The split LED lighting layout, including the headlights and DRLs, remains unchanged. The bumper too has seen a minor tweak in design to gel along with the overall theme.

Side

Along the sides, the Hector facelift now rides on newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, which add a bit more visual interest to an otherwise unchanged silhouette. The door handles get a chrome finish like before, while the roof rails and black cladding around the wheel arches and along the lower door edges remain the same.

Colour Options: MG has also introduced two new shades: Celadon Blue and Pearl White to the existing palette of the Hector, which constitutes Glaze Red, Aurora Silver and Starry Black.

Rear

At the rear, the connected LED tail-lights, roof-mounted spoiler and rear wiper are all carried over from the outgoing model. The only noticeable update here is a revised bumper, which is now finished with a chrome bar that looks more rugged. Take a detailed look at the new Hector’s design here.

Interior

Inside, the new Hector continues with its layered dashboard design, paired with a three-spoke steering wheel and a large 14-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system. The cabin continues with leatherette upholstery for the seats and a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, while the dashboard and door pads feature generous use of soft-touch materials, enhancing the premium feel.

Noticeable update: The 5-seater Hector now sports a fresh new dual-tone Ice Grey cabin theme, while the 6- and 7-seater Hector Plus gets an Urban Tan theme. Both have moved on from the previous white/black cabin themes.

Features

Besides the portrait 14-inch infotainment, other features in the Hector are mostly the same as before, like a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, 8-colour ambient lighting, an Infinity sound system, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats, and an auto AC with rear vents.

Interesting Fact: This display now supports swipe gestures for controlling the air-conditioning and audio functions.

Curious, which variant of the Hector gets what features? Check it out here.

Safety

The Hector gets the same safety suite as before, which has six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, parking sensors and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Powertrain

MG has launched the updated Hector and Hector Plus with just the turbo petrol engine for now and has announced that the diesel will be launched sometime later in 2026.

There’s no change in engine specification and transmission as well, which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 143 PS Torque 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT*

*CVT- continuously variable automatic transmission

Price & Rivals

The MG Hector facelift’s prices have apparently gotten more affordable than before, which now range between Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Do note that the prices of the diesel and the 6-seater variants will be announced later in 2026.

The Hector rivals the Tata Harrier and Safari, the Mahindra Scorpio N, the facelifted Mahindra XUV700 (renamed XUV7XO), and the Hyundai Alcazar.