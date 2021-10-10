Car News That Mattered This Week: Tata Punch Unveiled, Mahindra XUV700 Bookings Update, And Mercedes Benz S-Class Massive Price Drop

Published On Oct 10, 2021 09:42 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

The past seven days, we saw some important updates regarding the XUV700, Astor and Punch. Meanwhile, the Matte editions of the Rapid, Polo, and Vento were launched.

This week has been all about the Mahindra XUV700. It received two new variants, bookings commenced and prices were hiked. Tata also fully unveiled the Punch micro SUV and Mercedes launched the more affordable locally assembled S-Class in India. Read ahead to know the biggest headlines of this week:

Tata Punch Unveiled

Tata has officially unveiled the Punch SUV, detailing its engine specifications, variants and features. Even the variant-wise features and colours have been revealed. We have also driven it and here’s our first impression.

Mahindra XUV700 Updates

Mahindra commenced the bookings on October 7, but the first lot of 25,000 units was sold out in just 57 minutes.

Following which, the introductory prices were over and the SUV got costlier by up to Rs 50,000.

On October 8, the second batch was open for bookings but it was sold out in two hours. With this, the XUV700 received over 50,000 bookings.

Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Polo And Rapid Get Matte Editions

Limited-run Matte Edition has been introduced on the Rapid, Polo, and Vento for a premium. All the three cars are first-in-segment to be offered with the matte colour option.

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4WD Launched

Toyota has introduced 4WD on the top-spec Fortuner Legender variant, for a significant premium. Read here to know what’s new.

New Skoda Sedan’s Name Announced

Skoda has announced the name of the sedan that will replace the Rapid in the coming months. Here’s what you need to know.

Locally assembled Mercedes Benz S-Class Introduced

The S-Class just got more affordable as the sedan will now be sold in India through the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and not as a fully imported model. Here are all the details.

Maruti Baleno Interior

The interior of the 2022 Maruti Baleno has been spied for the first time. Going by the spy shots, it will get a bunch of upgrades including a fresh dashboard design. Read here to know more.

MG Astor Launch

MG is going to launch the Astor on October 11. All the details including the engine specifications and features of the compact SUV have been revealed till now.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price