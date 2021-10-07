MG To Launch The Astor On October 11

Published On Oct 07, 2021 03:15 PM By Rohit for MG Astor

The compact SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

MG will offer the Astor in five trims: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy.

Unofficial bookings have already been underway at select dealerships.

The Astor will get two petrol engines: a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol unit.

Features on board will include a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, and ADAS.

MG Motor is gearing up to set foot in the compact SUV space and it has now zeroed in on October 11 to reveal the Astor’s prices. Unofficial bookings for the SUV have already been underway at select dealerships and the SUV has reached showrooms as well.

The Astor will be available in a total of five trims: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. Here’s a look at the variant-wise engine and gearbox combo that will be on offer:

Powertrain Variant 1.3-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed AT Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy 1.5-litre petrol with 6-speed MT Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp 1.5-litre petrol CVT Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy

The base-spec Style will be offered only with the 1.5-litre petrol engine with the 6-speed manual transmission.

MG will not offer the range-topping Savvy with the manual gearbox on any of the engines.

The mid-spec Super, Smart, and Sharp trims will be offered with both the engines. They will also get the option of the CVT gearbox on the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit.

Speaking of powertrains, the Astor will get two petrol engines to choose from: a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and the other a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit. While the former produces 140PS/220Nm, the bigger engine is rated at 110PS/144Nm. MG will offer the turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission, whereas the 1.5-litre unit will get a 6-speed MT and an optional 8-step CVT.

MG’s compact SUV will come with a bunch of features including a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, auto climate control, and a 360-degree camera. While its safety kit packs up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill descent control, the Astor also comes with ADAS comprising features like adaptive cruise control, auto-emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

We expect MG to price the Astor from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The compact SUV will fight it out with the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Nissan Kicks.