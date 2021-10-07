The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Is Now Cheaper By A Whopping Rs 60 Lakh

Published On Oct 07, 2021 02:28 PM By Dhruv for Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The current-gen S-Class was initially brought in as a CBU unit, with all 150 units allocated for India already sold out

Mercedes-Benz has begun manufacturing the current-gen S-Class sedan in India with prices starting at Rs 1.57 crore. It was initially brought in as a CBU (completely built up) offering, but just like previous models, the German carmaker will now offer the luxury sedan as a CKD (completely knocked down) model. The prices of all the variants are given in the table below:

Variant Price (Old) Price (New) Difference S 350 d NA Rs 1.57 crore NA S 400 d Rs 2.17 crore NA NA S 450 4MATIC Rs 2.19 crore Rs 1.62 crore Rs 57 lakh

The S-Class is the halo model when it comes to Mercedes-Benz cars, and as such, it is one of the most premium and comfortable cars in the world today. In India, Mercedes-Benz offers the S-Class only in a long-wheelbase format. It measures 5289mm in length, 2109mm in width, 1503mm in height and has a 3216mm wheelbase.

New S-Class buyers can choose between a petrol and diesel engine, although both come specced with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engine is a 3.0-litre turbocharged unit with a 48V hybrid system. The engine can make 367PS and 500Nm while a further 22PS and 250Nm gets added into the mix via the 48V hybrid system. This entire setup drives all four wheels through Merc’s 4MATIC AWD system. The diesel engine is also a 3.0-litre unit, making 286PS and 600Nm and driving the rear wheels.

Keeping in mind its enormous price tag and the unofficial tag of being the best car in the world, the S-Class comes with a huge bouquet of features. The sedan gets ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features like auto emergency braking, lane keep assist and blind spot detection. It also gets a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, a rear seat entertainment package that offers OTT apps as well, voice recognition from all seats, rear seats with recline and massage function, and more. The touchscreen system in the front measures 12.8 inches, and is 50 percent more powerful than before.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class also connects to the cloud. A cool feature born out of this is that the S-Class can talk to other Mercedes-Benz cars nearby, and even warn them of obstructions in the road like potholes. The message is relayed as a hazard sign on the car’s infotainment system. Mercedes-Benz is also offering customizable service packages for the S-Class.

The S-Class rivals the BMW 7 Series and Audi A8 in India.

Read More on : S-Class diesel