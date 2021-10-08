Maruti’s Updated Baleno Will Have A Floating Touchscreen Like The Tata Altroz

Published On Oct 08, 2021 06:14 PM By Dhruv for Maruti Baleno

The heavily updated Maruti Baleno could see a bunch of new features add into the mix

The interior of the 2022 Maruti Baleno can be clearly seen for the first time in a recent video uploaded on YouTube. The NEXA hatchback will get a new standing touchscreen similar to that on Tata cars like the Altroz and Nexon. The steering wheel design too has been updated and has been borrowed from the Swift.

The touchscreen is new. It looks like Maruti has reworked the UI, and from the looks of it, this one could be an 8-inch unit. It might add Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and looks like it is completely different from the SmartPlay Studio system found in all other Maruti cars.

Maruti has overhauled the dashboard as well. You will now see a more layered dash design, with a silver bezel underlining the touchscreen and AC vents. The vents themselves are now trapezoidal and horizontally oriented, unlike the vertically placed air vents of the current-gen Baleno.

Climate control switches have also been redesigned and they now look like toggle switches. We can’t say for certain as the image quality is sketchy. However, two rows of switches can be seen to the right of the steering wheel, indicating that the 2022 Baleno could get a bunch of new features.

We have previously seen the exterior of the 2022 Baleno as well, and you can read our impressions of it over here. The Baleno will receive a thorough update so as to fend off the i20 and Altroz. It will remain a petrol-only model and will continue to make use of the 1.2-litre petrol engines which make 83PS and 90PS, respectively. The torque figure is 113Nm in both cases and both get 5-speed manual transmissions. The less powerful 83PS motor also gets the option for a CVT. The 90PS engine is a mild-hybrid unit.

The current-gen Baleno retails between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.45 lakh (both ex-showroom). The 2022 Baleno will command a premium over this, although we expect the top variant to remain under Rs 10 lakh.

