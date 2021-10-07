First Batch Of 25,000 Mahindra XUV700 Sold In Less Than An Hour, Bookings To Reopen On October 8

Modified On Oct 07, 2021 02:48 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV700

The carmaker is having to stagger the XUV700’s bookings to stay on top of the demand

Mahindra had to pause bookings shortly after they were opened.

The first 25,000 units, available for Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.90 lakh (ex-showroom), have been sold.

The next batch of 25,000 units to be available for booking on October 8, 10am onwards.

Prices for the second lot to range from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh.

The SUV gets the choice of petrol and diesel engines, with manual and automatic transmissions.

Important features include ADAS, an integrated dual-screen dashboard, a large panoramic sunroof, and the choice of five- and seven-seater layouts.

Official bookings for the Mahindra XUV700 got underway on the morning of October 7, and the first 25,000 units were sold within 57 minutes, as per the official statement. The high traffic also caused the booking portal to crash, resulting in the process being paused. However, Mahindra has confirmed that bookings for the next 25,000 units will reopen on October 8 at 10am.

For reference, introductory prices for early buyers ranged between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India), excluding the optional Luxury Pack and the all-wheel drive in the top-spec variant. The next set of customers can book the XUV700 at revised prices ranging from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh (a premium of up to Rs 50,000 over the first lot prices).

All subsequent bookings will then be taken at the XUV700’s going price at the time of delivery, which will likely be markedly higher than the introductory prices.

The new midsize SUV’s aggressive pricing was first announced around mid-August, so it’s safe to assume that prospective buyers were more than ready to book theirs as fast as possible. Customers even had the option to save their order configuration on the Mahindra portal a few days before bookings opened.

The carmaker said that it received over 2.6 lakh enquiries for the XUV700 since its reveal.

The carmaker has good reason to pause bookings in the face of excessive demand. An elaborate pre-order list can lead to ridiculously stretched waiting periods, negatively affecting customer experience. Mahindra has already made clear that it could take up to six months to fulfill the first 25,000 orders, depending on the variant. Even if the carmaker ramps up production to meet the initial demand, global supply disruptions could lead to longer delays for it and other models too. This possibly means that if you were to book the most popular XUV700 variant tomorrow, don’t expect delivery until the second quarter of 2022.

The XUV700 has introduced a range of premium features to the segment, including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), integrated dual-screen setup on the dashboard, flush-fitting outside door handles, and choice of five- and seven-seater configurations. The SUV is also equipped with a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech with built-in Amazon Alexa, a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, and up to seven airbags.

Also read: Mahindra XUV700’s Variant-wise Key Features Detailed

Mahindra has also made the XUV700 an attractive proposition in terms of performance figures. Its 2-litre turbo-petrol makes 200PS/380Nm, even in the lower-spec variants, which is the most powerful you can get for the price. Meanwhile, the 2.2-litre diesel engine is offered in different tunes: 155PS/360Nm with the base variant and 185PS/420Nm for the others. Both engines get 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. The diesel-auto variant also gets an extra 30Nm.

The delivery timelines for the XUV700 will be announced on October 10. The Mahindra SUV is a direct rival of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Tata Safari, and the MG Hector Plus. Additionally, its aggressive pricing also allows it to compete with premium compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta.

Related: Mahindra XUV700 vs. Rivals: Price Talk

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price