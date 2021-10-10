MG To Reveal Prices Of The Astor Compact SUV Tomorrow
Published On Oct 10, 2021 08:37 AM By Tarun for MG Astor
It will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun
MG is all set to launch the Astor compact SUV tomorrow, October 10. Dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for a token of Rs 50,000. The Astor is MG’s fourth SUV in India, and here’s what we know till now:
Engine Specifications
The Astor will be powered by two engines: 110PS/144Nm 1.5-litre petrol and a 140PS/220Nm 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. The former gets 6-speed manual and CVT options, while the latter comes with a 6-speed automatic as standard. There’s no diesel engine on offer.
Variants
The Astor will be available in five variants: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. Based on a recent RTO document, this could be the variants’ powertrain options:
|
Variants
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
1.3-litre turbo-petrol
|
Style
|
6-speed manual
|
-
|
Super
|
6-speed manual/CVT
|
6-speed AT
|
Smart
|
6-speed manual/CVT
|
6-speed AT
|
Sharp
|
6-speed manual/CVT
|
6-speed AT
|
Savvy
|
CVT
|
6-speed AT
Features
The MG Astor will get a personal AI assistant (shaped like a robot head) that can give you information from Wikipedia, crack you up with its jokes, perform certain in-car functions, and even turn towards the person talking.
Further, the SUV will feature automatic LED headlamps, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, power steering modes (Normal, Urban, and Dynamic), a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, i-Smart connected car technology, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Safety Features
Safety features onboard the Astor will include up to six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control system (TCS), hill hold and descent control, all four disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring, and a 360-degree camera.
But that’s not it. The Astor will also come equipped with segment-first ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with features like lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and high-beam assist.
Dimensions
|
Length
|
4323mm
|
Width
|
1809mm
|
Height
|
1650mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2585mm
The Astor is longer, wider, and taller than the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq.
Colours
The MG Astor will be offered in five colours:
-
Spiced Orange
-
Aurora Silver
-
Glaze Red
-
Starry Black
-
Candy White
Expected Price And Rivals
MG is expected to retail the Astor from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. However, its price range will also pit it against the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier.
- Renew MG Astor Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
1 out of 1 found this helpful