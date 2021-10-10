MG To Reveal Prices Of The Astor Compact SUV Tomorrow

Published On Oct 10, 2021 08:37 AM By Tarun for MG Astor

It will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun

MG is all set to launch the Astor compact SUV tomorrow, October 10. Dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for a token of Rs 50,000. The Astor is MG’s fourth SUV in India, and here’s what we know till now:

Engine Specifications

The Astor will be powered by two engines: 110PS/144Nm 1.5-litre petrol and a 140PS/220Nm 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. The former gets 6-speed manual and CVT options, while the latter comes with a 6-speed automatic as standard. There’s no diesel engine on offer.

Variants

The Astor will be available in five variants: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. Based on a recent RTO document, this could be the variants’ powertrain options:

Variants 1.5-litre petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Style 6-speed manual - Super 6-speed manual/CVT 6-speed AT Smart 6-speed manual/CVT 6-speed AT Sharp 6-speed manual/CVT 6-speed AT Savvy CVT 6-speed AT

Features

The MG Astor will get a personal AI assistant (shaped like a robot head) that can give you information from Wikipedia, crack you up with its jokes, perform certain in-car functions, and even turn towards the person talking.

Further, the SUV will feature automatic LED headlamps, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, power steering modes (Normal, Urban, and Dynamic), a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, i-Smart connected car technology, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety Features

Safety features onboard the Astor will include up to six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control system (TCS), hill hold and descent control, all four disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring, and a 360-degree camera.

But that’s not it. The Astor will also come equipped with segment-first ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with features like lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and high-beam assist.

Dimensions

Length 4323mm Width 1809mm Height 1650mm Wheelbase 2585mm

The Astor is longer, wider, and taller than the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq.

Colours

The MG Astor will be offered in five colours:

Spiced Orange

Aurora Silver

Glaze Red

Starry Black

Candy White

Expected Price And Rivals

MG is expected to retail the Astor from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster , and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross . However, its price range will also pit it against the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier.