Skoda Rapid’s Replacement Will Be Called ‘Slavia’, Will Debut Later This Year

Published On Oct 07, 2021 05:14 PM By Sonny for Skoda Slavia

It will get the same turbo-petrol powertrains as the Skoda Kushaq

The Slavia will replace the long-in-the-tooth Rapid compact sedan.

The name ‘Slavia’ is a nod to Skoda’s bicycles from the late 1890s.

The Slavia shares its underpinnings with the Kushaq and will get the same powertrains: 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines.

It has been spied testing a few times and seems to be bigger and sportier-looking than the Rapid.

The Slavia is expected to be launched in early 2022, priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Rapid replacement in India will be called ‘Slavia’, and it’s official. The all-new sedan will be unveiled towards the end of 2021, with the launch expected in the first quarter of 2022

The ‘Slavia’ badge is homage to the carmaker’ origins, alluding to its range of bicycles from the late 1890s even before it was called Skoda.

The Slavia will be built on the same localised MQB A0-IN platform as the Kushaq, allowing it to be more premium than the Rapid but still competitively priced for its segment. The upcoming model will also be provided with the same powertrains as the compact SUV, i.e., 1-litre TSI (115PS/178Nm) and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol (150PS/250Nm) engines. Both will be available with a 6-speed manual. Additionally, the 1-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines will get an optional 6-speed automatic and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG), respectively.

Going by the spy shots and the teaser of the car’s silhouette, the Slavia’s exterior design will likely be similar to the Octavia and Superb. It will be bigger and look sportier than the outgoing Rapid. We also got a glimpse of the interior of a Slavia test mule, suggesting that the cabin will share certain features with the Kushaq, like the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and touch climate controls. It will likely be equipped with connected car tech, six airbags, and a sunroof as well.

We expect the Slavia to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the upcoming Volkswagen Vento successor.