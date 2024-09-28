Car News That Mattered This Week (September 23-27): New Car Launches, Updates On Upcoming Cars, Teasers Of New Cars, And More

Published On Sep 28, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Skoda Kylaq

Apart from new launches and teasers, we also got an update on the possible debut and launch dates of two upcoming models

The last full week of September 2024 was filled with launches and updates on upcoming cars in India. Tata launched the Nexon CNG and rolled out new updates to its Nexon EV, while MG introduced ‘special editions’ of two SUVs for the 2024 festive period. We also got an update regarding the debut timeline of Skoda’s sub-4m SUV in India and the possible launch of the 2024 Maruti Dzire. Let’s have a look at all the major headlines of the week.

Skoda Kylaq Debut Date Out

Skoda‘s sub-4m SUV, the Kylaq, will go on sale early next year in India. Now ahead of its price announcement, the automaker has confirmed that the Kylaq will make its global debut soon.

Tata Nexon CNG Launched

Tata launched the CNG variants of the Nexon, making it the first car in India to get a CNG option with a turbo-petrol engine. It also becomes the first CNG vehicle in its segment to come with a panoramic sunroof.

Tata Nexon EV Updates And Red Dark Launched

The Tata Nexon EV was recently updated with a few changes to its electric powertrain and its feature set. Additionally, Tata also introduced it in a new Red Dark edition.

Nissan Magnite Facelift Teased

The facelifted Nissan Magnite is set to go on sale next month. Now, ahead of its price reveal, the carmaker has started teasing the updated SUV, giving us a few glimpses of its revised exterior design.

MG Hector and Astor’s Special Editions Launched

MG introduced the 'Snowstorm' editions for the Hector (5-seater) and Hector Plus (6- and 7-seater), just in time for the 2024 festive season. Meanwhile, MG reintroduced the 'Blackstorm' edition for the Astor, which will be available only for a limited period.

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Variants Launched

Following the launch of the 4x2 variants of the Thar Roxx in August 2024, Mahindra has now revealed the prices of the SUV’s 4WD (4-wheel-drive) variants. Do note that the 4WD option is limited to the diesel engine only.

2024 Maruti Dzire Possible Launch Date Out

Maruti’s most popular sedan, the Dzire, is set to receive a generational update. We have now got an update on when the new-gen model will likely go on sale.

