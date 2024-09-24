Tata Nexon EV Gets A Larger Battery Pack With Improved Range And New Features Including Panoramic Sunroof

Modified On Sep 24, 2024 02:07 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

Tata has not only updated the Nexon EV with a larger 45 kWh battery pack having a claimed range of 489 km, but has also launched a new Red Dark Edition of the all-electric SUV

The Tata Nexon EV has just received some key updates to its electric powertrain and features set, including a panoramic sunroof. Not only that, it now comes in a new Red Dark edition as well. Let’s check out the updated variant-wise prices of the new Nexon EV 45 Long Range:

Variant New Nexon EV 45 Long Range Creative Rs 13.99 lakh Fearless Rs 14.99 lakh Empowered Rs 15.99 lakh Empowered Plus Rs 16.99 lakh

The Nexon EV Long Range (LR) is also available in a new Red Dark edition, which is based on the fully loaded Empowered Plus variant, that costs Rs 17.19 lakh. Also, the starting price of the Nexon EV Long Range is now Rs 60,000 more affordable as it has been introduced in the lower Creative trim.

Electric Powertrain Updates

The Tata Nexon EV LR now comes with a larger 45 kWh battery pack, which is of the same size as that on the Curvv EV, and has a claimed range of 489 km. It still gets the same 145 PS/215 Nm electric motor as before. Its C75 claimed range (based on the estimated real-world usage) stands at around 350 km to 370 km. That said, Tata will continue to offer the existing battery packs with the Nexon EV: a 30 kWh unit with a range of 325 km and a 40.5 kWh unit with a range of 465 km.

The new battery pack in the Nexon EV can be topped up from 10 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes using a 60 kW fast charger.

Any Feature Changes?

One of the biggest updates on the Nexon EV is the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof. The only additional feature is a frunk (front trunk). Other key highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and a 10.25-inch digital driver display. Its safety kit includes six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, and front and rear parking sensors.

Nexon EV Red Dark Edition Introduced

With the updates introduced on the Nexon EV, the carmaker has also brought out a Red Dark edition of the SUV. It comes in the same Carbon Black paint option as the regular model, while featuring blacked-out roof rails, ORVMs, alloy wheels, and grille. It also gets the ‘#Dark’ badge on the front fenders finished in a red shade.

On the inside, the cabin features a black and red theme to go with its unique nature. Tata has also given a dark theme to the UI of the touchscreen while the front seat headrests sport the “Dark” insignia.

Tata Nexon EV Competitors

The Tata Nexon EV fends off competition from the Mahindra XUV400, while also serving as an alternative to the Tata Curvv EV and MG Windsor EV. Given its specifications, it can also be considered as an option to the MG ZS EV.

