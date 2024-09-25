MG Hector Snowstorm And MG Astor Blackstorm Editions Launched

Published On Sep 25, 2024 04:40 PM By Shreyash for MG Hector

The Hector Snowstorm sports white and black dual-tone exterior, while the Astor Blackstorm gets all-black exterior shade

The Hector Snowstorm edition is based on the one-below-top Sharp Pro variant.

It costs up to Rs 32,000 more over corresponding petrol and diesel variants.

MG is offering the Astor Blackstorm with its mid-spec Select variant.

Customers will have to pay Rs 34,000 extra for the Astor Blackstorm.

Unlike the Hector Snowstorm, the Astor’s Blackstorm edition will be available in limited units.

Joining the list of special edition launches this festive season, MG has introduced two new editions for the Hector and Astor SUVs. The MG Hector gets a new Snowstorm edition, while a Blackstorm edition has been reintroduced in the MG Astor, but in limited run. Let’s take a look at what these new editions of MG SUVs have to offer.

MG Hector Snowstorm

MG is offering the Snowstorm edition with both Hector (5-seater) and Hector Plus (6,7-seater), but only limited to its one-below-top Sharp Pro variant. The variant-wise prices have been detailed below in the tables:

Hector

Variant Regular Price Snowstorm Edition Price Difference Sharp Pro Petrol CVT Rs 21.21 lakh Rs 21.53 lakh + Rs 32,000 Sharp Pro Diesel MT Rs 21.92 lakh Rs 22.24 lakh + Rs 32,000

Hector Plus

Variant Regular Price Snowstorm Edition Price Difference Sharp Pro 7-seater Petrol CVT Rs 21.97 lakh Rs 22.29 lakh + Rs 32,000 Sharp Pro 7-seater Diesel MT Rs 22.50 lakh Rs 22.82 lakh + Rs 32,000 Sharp Pro 6-seater Diesel MT Rs 22.76 lakh Rs 23 lakh + Rs 24,000

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

This special edition of the MG Hector features a dual-tone exterior in white and black, complemented by all-black design elements and red accents throughout. At the front, it boasts an all-black grille with a black 'MG' logo, blacked-out headlight housings, and a black skid plate with a silver insert. Along the sides, you’ll find all-black 18-inch alloy wheels paired with red brake callipers, while the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) also receive a sleek black treatment.

At the rear, you’ll find smoked connected LED tail lights, along with a dark chrome garnish just below it. The red inserts on the headlight cluster, ORVMs, and tailgate enhance the overall sporty appeal. Just like at the front, the ‘Hector’ badging is also blacked out at the back. Additionally, there’s a Snowstorm moniker on the side, which can be added as an accessory at the dealership during delivery.

Inside, you get an all-black interior theme along with black leatherette upholstery with the Hector Snowstorm. The front seat headrests also wear the ‘Snowstorm’ moniker, while there are some gun metal accents on the centre console, steering wheel, and door handles. In terms of features it comes with a 14-inch touchscreen, an 8-speaker Infinity sound system, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

MG is offering the Hector Snowstorm with both petrol and diesel engine options, and the specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel Power 143 PS 170 PS Torque 250 Nm 350 Nm Transmission CVT 6-speed MT

The Hector Snowstorm doesn't get the option of a petrol manual.

MG Astor Blackstorm

The MG Astor Blackstorm is a limited-run edition of the SUV that has been reintroduced after being discontinued when MG launched the new base-spec Sprint variant of the Astor. The Astor Blackstorm is now being offered in its mid-spec Select variant.

Variant Regular Price Blackstorm Edition Price Difference Select MT Rs 13.11 lakh Rs 13.45 lakh + Rs 34,000 Select CVT Rs 14.12 lakh Rs 14.46 lakh + Rs 34,000

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

The Astor Blackstorm comes in an all-black exterior shade featuring red highlights inside and out. The grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear bumpers, and roof rails have been blacked out. The looks are further enhanced by red inserts below the headlights, on the ORVMs, and by red brake callipers. However, unlike the Hector Snowstorm edition, the MG logo here doesn’t get black treatment.

Inside, you are greeted with an all-black cabin, featuring all-black dashboard and black seat upholstery. There are some red highlights inside as well in the form of stitching on the dashboard and on the seats, and red inserts around the AC vents.

The front seat headrests also get ‘Blackstorm’ badging. Features on board the Astor Blackstorm include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 6-speaker sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. The safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (CVT), and a rear parking camera.

The Astor Blackstorm is only available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol engine:

Engine 1.5-litre N/A petrol Power 110 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT

Rivals

The MG Hector rivals the Tata Harrier and 5-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700, meanwhile the Hector Plus takes on the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and 6,7-seater variants of the XUV700. The Astor on the other hand takes on the likes of compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Honda Elevate.

