Tata Nexon CNG Launched, Prices Start From Rs 8.99 Lakh

Modified On Sep 24, 2024 01:24 PM By Dipan for Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is the first CNG offering in India to come with a turbocharged engine

Tata Nexon CNG launched

  • Offered in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless Plus.

  • Gets a similar exterior and interior as the Tata Nexon ICE (internal combustion engine) version.

  • Comes with twin CNG cylinders and has a boot space of 321 litres.

  • Offered with a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine producing 100 PS and 170 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • Also becomes the first CNG offering in its segment to get a panoramic sunroof.

  • Prices of the Nexon CNG range from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Tata Nexon CNG has been launched in India with prices ranging from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It comes with a turbo-petrol engine, which is a first for any CNG offering in India. With the CNG powertrain, the Nexon now also comes with a panoramic sunroof. 

Let us take a look at the variant-wise prices and the features the Nexon CNG has on offer:

Prices

Tata Nexon CNG

Variant

Petrol Prices

CNG Prices

Difference

Smart

Rs 8.99 lakh

New Variant

Smart Plus

Rs 8.70 lakh (with 5-speed MT)

Rs 9.69 lakh (with 6-speed MT)

+Rs 99,000

Smart Plus S

Rs 9 lakh (with 5-speed MT)

Rs 9.99 lakh (with 6-speed MT)

+Rs 99,000

Pure

Rs 9.70 lakh

Rs 10.69 lakh

+Rs 99,000

Pure S

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

+Rs 99,000

Creative

Rs 10.70 lakh

Rs 11.69 lakh

+Rs 99,000

Creative Plus

Rs 11.20 lakh

Rs 12.19 lakh

+Rs 99,000

Fearless Plus PS

Rs 14.59 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Let us now take a look at everything offered with the Tata Nexon CNG:

What’s New

The Tata Nexon CNG comes with dual-CNG cylinders which have a total capacity of 60 litres. It has a boot space of 321 litres, which is 61 litres less than the ICE (internal combustion engine) Nexon. The CNG version also comes with a panoramic sunroof.

Powertrain

Tata Nexon CNG 6-speed Manual Transmission

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol CNG

Power

100 PS

Torque

170 Nm

Transmission

6-speed manual

Claimed Fuel efficiency

24 kg per km

The Nexon CNG is not being offered with any automatic transmission option as of now.

In comparison, the ICE version of the Nexon produces 120 PS and 170 Nm with the same engine. This engine is offered with a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) and a 6-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). The ICE-powered Nexon also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115 PS/260 Nm), mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Gets A Larger Battery Pack With Improved Range And New Features Including Panoramic Sunroof

Features and Safety

Tata Nexon CNG interior

The Tata Nexon CNG has a new panoramic sunroof and a 10.25-inch dual-screen setup (one for the touchscreen and the other for the driver’s display). It also comes with ventilated front seats and an 8-speaker sound system. An auto AC, air purifier, height-adjustable driver and front passenger seat belts are also on offer.

The safety suite included six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor, and rain-sensing wipers.

Rivals

Tata Nexon CNG

The Tata Nexon CNG will rival the likes of the Maruti Brezza CNG and Maruti Fronx CNG.

Read More on : Nexon AMT

Write your Comment on Tata Nexon

