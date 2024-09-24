Tata Nexon CNG Launched, Prices Start From Rs 8.99 Lakh

Modified On Sep 24, 2024 01:24 PM By Dipan for Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is the first CNG offering in India to come with a turbocharged engine

Offered in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless Plus.

Gets a similar exterior and interior as the Tata Nexon ICE (internal combustion engine) version.

Comes with twin CNG cylinders and has a boot space of 321 litres.

Offered with a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine producing 100 PS and 170 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Also becomes the first CNG offering in its segment to get a panoramic sunroof.

Prices of the Nexon CNG range from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Tata Nexon CNG has been launched in India with prices ranging from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It comes with a turbo-petrol engine, which is a first for any CNG offering in India. With the CNG powertrain, the Nexon now also comes with a panoramic sunroof.

Let us take a look at the variant-wise prices and the features the Nexon CNG has on offer:

Prices

Variant Petrol Prices CNG Prices Difference Smart – Rs 8.99 lakh New Variant Smart Plus Rs 8.70 lakh (with 5-speed MT) Rs 9.69 lakh (with 6-speed MT) +Rs 99,000 Smart Plus S Rs 9 lakh (with 5-speed MT) Rs 9.99 lakh (with 6-speed MT) +Rs 99,000 Pure Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh +Rs 99,000 Pure S Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh +Rs 99,000 Creative Rs 10.70 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh +Rs 99,000 Creative Plus Rs 11.20 lakh Rs 12.19 lakh +Rs 99,000 Fearless Plus PS – Rs 14.59 lakh –

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Let us now take a look at everything offered with the Tata Nexon CNG:

What’s New

The Tata Nexon CNG comes with dual-CNG cylinders which have a total capacity of 60 litres. It has a boot space of 321 litres, which is 61 litres less than the ICE (internal combustion engine) Nexon. The CNG version also comes with a panoramic sunroof.

Powertrain

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol CNG Power 100 PS Torque 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual Claimed Fuel efficiency 24 kg per km

The Nexon CNG is not being offered with any automatic transmission option as of now.

In comparison, the ICE version of the Nexon produces 120 PS and 170 Nm with the same engine. This engine is offered with a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) and a 6-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). The ICE-powered Nexon also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115 PS/260 Nm), mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT.

Features and Safety

The Tata Nexon CNG has a new panoramic sunroof and a 10.25-inch dual-screen setup (one for the touchscreen and the other for the driver’s display). It also comes with ventilated front seats and an 8-speaker sound system. An auto AC, air purifier, height-adjustable driver and front passenger seat belts are also on offer.

The safety suite included six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor, and rain-sensing wipers.

Rivals

The Tata Nexon CNG will rival the likes of the Maruti Brezza CNG and Maruti Fronx CNG.

