Skoda Kylaq To Make Its Global Debut On This Date

Published On Sep 23, 2024 02:44 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Kylaq

The Kylaq will go on sale in India by early 2025, and will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, and Hyundai Venue

The Kylaq will be Skoda’s entry-level SUV in India and will slot below the Kushaq.

It will have design similarities with the Kushaq.

To get new split LED lighting setup and L-shaped LED tail lights.

Inside, it will likely get a Kushaq-inspired cabin along with Skoda’s 2-spoke steering.

Expected to come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, and sunroof.

Likely to use a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kylaq will be an all-new product from the automaker in India under its ‘India 2.5’. This subcompact SUV is set to be launched in India in early 2025. Skoda had revealed the name of its subcompact SUV in August, and now the Czech automaker has also confirmed that the Kylaq will make its global debut on November 6, 2024. Here’s what to expect from the all new upcoming Skoda car in India.

Kushaq Inspired Design

Although the Skoda Kylaq will be a sub-4m SUV, it will borrow many design cues from its larger sibling, the Kushaq. Based on some teasers and a few spy shots, the grille and side window line will resemble that of the Kushaq. However, the Kylaq will have a new split LED lighting setup, with the headlights positioned below the LED DRLs. At the rear, it will get inverted L-shaped LED tail lights.

Interior And Expected Features

Skoda has yet not shown us how the Kylaq will look from the inside, but we believe that the dashboard layout will be similar to that of the Kushaq and Slavia. Skoda’s sub-4m SUV could come with a 2-spoke steering wheel and a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

The Kylaq is also expected to get an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof. Its safety features will likely include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and rear parking sensors.

Expected Powertrain

Skoda could only offer the Kylaq subcompact SUV with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which makes 115 PS and 178 Nm. With the Slavia and Kushaq, this engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO as well as the sub-4m crossovers like Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

