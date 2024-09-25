Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Launched, Prices Start At Rs 18.79 Lakh
The 4WD (four-wheel drive) variants of the Thar Roxx are being offered with only the 2.2-litre diesel powertrains and is available only in select variants
The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4WD (four-wheel drive) variants have been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 18.79 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Notably, the 4WD setup will only be offered with the diesel powertrain and not the petrol model (which the Thar 3-door gets). Let us take a detailed look at the variant-wise prices of the Thar Roxx with the 4WD drivetrain:
Mahindra Thar Roxx 4WD Prices
|
Variant
|
2.2-litre diesel 4x4
|
MT
|
AT
|
MX5
|
Rs 18.79 lakh
|
–
|
AX5L
|
–
|
Rs 20.99 lakh
|
AX7L
|
Rs 20.99 lakh
|
Rs 22.49 lakh
The prices of these 4WD variants are up to Rs 2 lakh more than the corresponding RWD variants. Prices of the other RWD variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx start at Rs 12.99 lakh and go up to Rs 20.49 lakh.
All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India
Mahindra Thar Roxx 4WD Powertrain
As mentioned earlier, the Mahindra Thar Roxx will be offered with the 4WD setup with only the diesel engine. Detailed specifications are as follows:
|
Engine
|
2.2-litre diesel engine
|
Power
|
152 PS (MT)/175 PS (AT)
|
Torque
|
330 Nm (MT)/370 Nm (AT)
|
Transmission
|
6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic
The diesel engine is also being offered with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrain.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is also being offered with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces up to 177 PS and 380 Nm. This engine option is only being offered with a RWD setup.
Mahindra Thar Roxx Rivals
The Mahindra Thar Roxx rivals the Maruti Jimny and the Force Gurkha 5-door. It can also be considered a rival to the likes of compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and the Tata Curvv SUV-coupe.
