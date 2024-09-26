2024 Maruti Dzire Likely To Be Launched On November 4

Modified On Sep 26, 2024 05:57 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire 2024

The new-generation Dzire will likely boast a completely new design, a Swift-inspired dashboard, and a new 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z-series petrol engine

Exterior changes could include new grille, sleeker headlights and tail lights, and a new set of alloy wheels.

Inside, it will likely get black and beige cabin theme.

Features on board could include a 9-inch touchscreen, a single pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and 6 standard airbags.

Will likely use Swift’s 82 PS 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine.

Expected to be priced from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

One of the most popular subcompact sedans in India, the Maruti Dzire, is set to receive a generational update this year, and it will likely be launched on November 4, 2024. The 2024 Maruti Dzire will undergo a comprehensive design update. It will also get revised interiors, and likely a Z-series petrol engine borrowed from the new Swift. Here’s what to expect from the new-generation Dzire.

Design

The previous generation dropped the “Swift” name, and the upcoming new-gen Dzire is expected to further distance itself from the Swift in terms of design. The changes could include a larger grille, sleeker headlights, and a new set of alloy wheels. The new-generation sedan will likely also get redesigned tail lights, and all of this will be complemented by modern LED lighting elements.

Cabin Updates & Expected Features

Maruti Swift Image Used For Reference

Inside, the new-generation Dzire will likely feature a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme, similar to its outgoing version. However, the dashboard layout is expected to be inspired by the 2024 Swift.

Maruti will likely offer the new Dzire with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear AC vents, and cruise control. The 2024 Dzire is also expected to come with a single-pane sunroof, which will also make it the first-in-segment subcompact sedan with this feature.

Its safety kit could include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability program, rear parking sensors, and rearview camera.

Expected Powertrain

Maruti will offer the 2024 Dzire with a new Z-series 3-cylinder petrol engine, which debuted on the 2024 Swift. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol Power 82 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

It could also get the option of a CNG powertrain at a later stage.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire could have a starting price of around Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with other subcompact sedans like the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze.

