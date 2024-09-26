All
2024 Maruti Dzire Likely To Be Launched On November 4

Modified On Sep 26, 2024 05:57 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire 2024

The new-generation Dzire will likely boast a completely new design, a Swift-inspired dashboard, and a new 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z-series petrol engine

  • Exterior changes could include new grille, sleeker headlights and tail lights, and a new set of alloy wheels.

  • Inside, it will likely get black and beige cabin theme.

  • Features on board could include a 9-inch touchscreen, a single pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and 6 standard airbags.

  • Will likely use Swift’s 82 PS 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine.

  • Expected to be priced from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

One of the most popular subcompact sedans in India, the Maruti Dzire, is set to receive a generational update this year, and it will likely be launched on November 4, 2024. The 2024 Maruti Dzire will undergo a comprehensive design update. It will also get revised interiors, and likely a Z-series petrol engine borrowed from the new Swift. Here’s what to expect from the new-generation Dzire.

Design

The previous generation dropped the “Swift” name, and the upcoming new-gen Dzire is expected to further distance itself from the Swift in terms of design. The changes could include a larger grille, sleeker headlights, and a new set of alloy wheels. The new-generation sedan will likely also get redesigned tail lights, and all of this will be complemented by modern LED lighting elements. 

Cabin Updates & Expected Features

Maruti Swift Dashboard

Maruti Swift Image Used For Reference

Inside, the new-generation Dzire will likely feature a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme, similar to its outgoing version. However, the dashboard layout is expected to be inspired by the 2024 Swift.

Maruti Swift 9-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Maruti will likely offer the new Dzire with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear AC vents, and cruise control. The 2024 Dzire is also expected to come with a single-pane sunroof, which will also make it the first-in-segment subcompact sedan with this feature. 

Its safety kit could include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability program, rear parking sensors, and rearview camera. 

Expected Powertrain

Maruti will offer the 2024 Dzire with a new Z-series 3-cylinder petrol engine, which debuted on the 2024 Swift. The specifications are as follows:

Maruti Swift Engine

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol

Power

82 PS

Torque

112 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

It could also get the option of a CNG powertrain at a later stage.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire could have a starting price of around Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with other subcompact sedans like the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze.

1
A
anshuman ghosh
Sep 26, 2024, 6:50:44 PM

I want to buy

