Modified On Nov 05, 2022 12:09 PM By Shreyash for Honda WR-V 2023

Maruti also had to recall a batch of hatchbacks owing to a fault with the braking system, while Kia has raised the price of the Carens again

The past week has been quite busy with some international debuts and a few spy photographs of what's to come. Honda showcased its new crossover SUV in Indonesia, Toyota confirmed the launch date of the Innova Hycross, and Maruti Suzuki recalled a batch of its most well-known compact vehicles.

Catch up on all the major updates below:

New Honda WR-V Unveiled

The Japanese manufacturer has unveiled the new WR-V for the Indonesian market, a new-gen crossover SUV based on the Amaze platform. It uses the same 1.5-litre engine as the Honda City, coupled to a CVT transmission as standard. It is expected to reach our shores in the second half of 2023.

Toyota Innova Hycross To Debut This Month

The other major Japanese marque has just confirmed that the Innova Hycross will debut on November 25. The new-generation MPV will be built on a monocoque chassis, with the engine driving the car's front wheels. While it will be unveiled towards the end of the month, the official launch with prices may get pushed to January 2023..

Maruti Issued a Recall

To address a brake component issue, the country's largest manufacturer issued a recall for a particular batch of vehicles. The list includes 9,925 units of the Wagon R, Celerio, and Ignis suspected of having a faulty rear brake assembly pin that will be changed at no cost.

Kia Carens Now Costlier By Up To Rs 50,000

The prices for the more affordable Kia MPV in India have been hiked for the second time since launch. Its petrol trims are now dearer by up to Rs 50,000, while the diesel variants are costlier by up to Rs 40,000. The Carens is currently priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Go here for variant-specific pricing information.

Maruti Introduces CNG Variants Of XL6 And Baleno

The Baleno and XL6 are the first Nexa vehicles to get the choice of a factory-fitted CNG variant, with a Rs 95,000 premium above the corresponding petrol option. This cleaner fuel option is available on the Baleno's Delta and Zeta trims, but with the XL6, the CNG is only offered with entry level Zeta trim. The models are also available on a subscription basis.

Volvo EX90 Teased

The EX90, which is set to be introduced on November 9, will be a streamlined design revolution for Volvo. The manufacturer claims a drag coefficient of just 0.29 for its new seven-seater SUV, thanks to its yacht-inspired smooth and appealing surface design among other aero optimised styling details. More information for the next-gen Volvo SUVmay be found here.

Honda City Facelift Spied

A 2023 Honda City test mule has been spotted in Pune, hinting at a facelift for the fifth-generation of the sedan. Newly designed taillamps, as well as redesigned grille,bumper, and alloy wheels are among the anticipated modifications. Click here to learn more about the model spied.

Five-Door Mahindra Thar Spotted Again

Fresh details have surfaced from the latest sighting of the five-door Thar. The SUV will most likely have a retractable metal or hard plastic roof, and the wheelbase will be lengthened to accommodate a third row. It will be powered by the same engine options as the three-door Thar, though likely in a different state of tune. Tap here for more information about the Mahindra SUV.