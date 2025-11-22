Car News That Mattered This Week (November 17-21): Maruti, Mahindra And Tata SUVs Take Over The Headlines While MG Windsor Achieves Another Milestone

A week packed with recalls, facelifts, tech upgrades, and EV milestones

The Indian automobile market saw some important movement this week. Mahindra grabbed attention with a possible name change of its popular nameplate, as well as EV benefits. Tata and Maruti SUVs also made news with some official updates, as well as an upcoming model getting spied. MG celebrated another milestone for its bestselling EV. If you missed anything, here’s a quick roundup of the key highlights.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder Recalled

Maruti has recalled over 39,000 units of the Grand Vitara due to a faulty fuel-level indicator and low-fuel warning light. The same issue also affects its rebadged version, the Toyota Hyryder. While the fault does not impact safety or performance, both brands advise owners to get the instrument cluster checked to avoid incorrect fuel readings.

2026 Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Could Get a Brand-New Name

Mahindra is working on a major update for the XUV700, and the SUV might even get a new name. The facelift is expected to bring a sharper-looking front end, new LED lighting and an upgraded cabin with more features. However, the current engine options are likely to stay the same.

2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Spotted Testing

The 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift has been spotted testing on the roads, showing small but noticeable design changes. One of the key updates could be an increase in boot space for the factory-fitted CNG variants. While the cabin is not expected to change much, Maruti could offer new trims, updated materials and a few minor styling tweaks.

Mahindra BE6 & XEV 9e EVs Get Anniversary Perks

To mark their first year on sale, Mahindra is offering special benefits worth up to Rs 1.55 lakh on the BE 6 and XEV 9e. These perks include accessories, a corporate bonus, and an exchange or loyalty bonus. Buyers will also get a free home charger, along with public-charging credits.

2025 Tata Sierra to Bring Dual-Screen Layout in Lower Trims

Tata Motors has teased the lower variants of the upcoming Tata Sierra, which will come with a dual-screen dashboard setup. This layout includes a fully digital driver display and a large central touchscreen, whereas the third co-passenger screen gets removed. The teaser also shows other details, including a surprise feature.

MG Windsor EV Achieves Milestone Of 50,000 Sales

MG Windsor EV has hit a major milestone by becoming the fastest electric car in India to cross 50,000 sales. This strong performance comes from its flexible battery options and a price that appeals to many first-time EV buyers. It’s quickly becoming one of the key models driving EV adoption in the country. Check out the timeline behind the MG Windsor EV’s sales success.