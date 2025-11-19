2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Spotted For The First Time! All You Need To Know

The Brezza facelift is expected to come with new features and an under-body CNG kit for added practicality

A completely camouflaged version of the upcoming Maruti Brezza facelift was spotted on our roads for the first time, ahead of its expected launch in 2026. The current iteration of the Brezza went on sale in 2022 and is due for an update. From the looks of it, it is expected to get minor design and some feature updates.

Here’s what one can expect from the facelifted Brezza:

Design

As we can decode from the spy shots, the 2026 Brezza gets newly designed 4-spoke alloy wheels. The taillight design looks similar to the current Brezza, but we expect Maruti to make subtle changes to the front and rear bumpers. We can spot roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler, and similar window frames in the facelift.

Other changes, such as a tweaked grille and revised headlights, could also make their way to the upcoming model.

Interior And Features

In a segment which is dominated by feature-loaded SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Sonet, the current Brezza’s interior does need some updates to keep it up with the times. For example, Hyundai has updated the Venue and here are the features it get over the Brezza. We expect Maruti to make some key changes such as new colour schemes and upholstery to make the cabin feel more premium and appealing.

For starters, it could get a larger infotainment and a digital driver display. One can also expect amenities like powered and ventilated seats to be introduced with the facelifted version.

Features that could be carried over will include a sunroof, a head-up display, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, and connected car features. Safety should be taken care of by 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera and rear parking sensors.

Hyundai recently launched the Venue 2025, and here’s how the current Brezza compares with the Korean SUV.

Powertrain

No changes are expected to be made underneath the hood. Currently, the Brezza is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 103 PS and 139 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

In the CNG version, the Brezza produces 88 PS and 121.5 Nm of torque. One big possible update with the Brezza CNG could be the fact that Maruti might provide it with an underbody CNG tank like the Victoris to open up more boot space.

Price And Rivals

The Brezza facelift could be priced from around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are its current variant-wise prices, incorporating the new GST rates that have taken effect. It will compete with the likes of the Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Here’s a close look at how the sales figures of some of the names mentioned above look like.

