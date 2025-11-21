Toyota Hyryder Recalled, Over 11,500 Units Affected Due To Faulty Fuel Gauge

Owners of affected units will be glad to know that the defect poses no issue to the safety or performance of the vehicle.

Toyota has issued the recall for its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, which is manufactured at the carmaker’s facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. Here is all you need to know about the recall and what consequences await the affected owners:

About The Recall

Toyota has recalled 11,529 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder manufactured between December 9, 2024 and April 29, 2025 with the issue being a faulty combination meter leading to an incorrect fuel gauge reading. While the issue is minor and in no way affects the safety or performance of the vehicle, owners of the affected vehicles are advised to contact their dealerships at the earliest to minimise inconvenience.

Due to the faulty fuel gauge, it is also advisable to maintain sufficient fuel levels at all times to avoid any unfortunate experience.

What Next For Owners?

Toyota is in the process of contacting owners of affected vehicles to drop off their vehicles at their nearest dealerships to carry out the voluntary replacement of the combination meter, if found faulty, at no extra cost. Owners can, till then continue using the vehicles with precautions in place.

Notably, this announcement comes after the Maruti Grand Vitara, which is based on the same platform and manufactured in the same factory, was also recalled a few days earlier for a similar defect. This is not the Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s first recall either, with over 4,000 units being recalled back in early 2023 for faulty rear seatbelt mounting brackets.

Cause Of Worry?

While the issue affects a lot of vehicles, there is no reason to be worried about the safety and performance of your Urban Cruiser Hyryder. While on the face of it, recalls may seem worrying, they are indeed a positive step by the carmaker to rectify any defects that might have cropped up and take a proactive approach towards the same. However, it is always recommended to check and contact your dealer as soon as possible to get the faulty parts replaced to keep your vehicle in optimum shape.

