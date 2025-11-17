Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Gets 1-Year Anniversary Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.55 Lakh

This offer is applicable only for the first 5,000 eSUVs delivered before December 20, 2025 in this period

The Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e were launched in November 2024, and the carmaker has now rolled out exclusive anniversary benefits of up to Rs 1.55 lakh for the two eSUVs. This offer includes accessory packs, a corporate bonus, and a complimentary home charger. Besides, buyers will also receive an exchange/loyalty bonus as well as free public charging credits. Do note that these benefits are applicable only for the first 5,000 eSUVs delivered before December 20, 2025 in this period. We have detailed the discounts in the next section:

More About The Benefits

Buyers will get an accessories package worth Rs 30,000, adding a range of cosmetic and functional add-ons to their new BE 6 / XEV 9e.

Mahindra is also offering a corporate bonus of up to Rs 25,000, depending on eligibility and the variant chosen. Those trading in an existing car or upgrading from an existing Mahindra can claim an exchange or loyalty benefit worth Rs 30,000.

A 7.2 kW home charger worth Rs 50,000 is included, making it easier for new owners to set up convenient charging at home.

New customers will additionally receive free public charging credits worth Rs 20,000, usable across all supported charging networks.

Disclaimer: The exact benefits may vary depending on the model and variant chosen. Contact your nearest dealership for more details.

Features: BE 6 & XEV 9e

The XEV 9e and BE 6 pack in a long list of premium features. The XEV 9e offers a triple-screen layout with 12.3-inch displays, while the BE 6 uses a dual 12.3-inch screen setup. Both SUVs share several features, including an AR-based head-up display, wireless phone charging, a panoramic and illuminated glass roof, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, a built-in selfie camera, and a powerful 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

On the safety front, they are equipped with up to seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Both models have also excelled in Bharat NCAP testing, earning a perfect 5-star safety rating.

Battery Options & Range: BE 6 & XEV 9e

The specifications of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e are as follows:

Battery Pack 79 kWh 59 kWh No. Of Electric Motor(s) 1 1 Range (MIDC part 1 + part 2) 656 km (XEV 9e) / 682 km (BE 6) 542 km (XEV 9e) / 535 km (BE 6) Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Power 286 PS 231 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm

Both the BE 6 and XEV 9e sit on an INGLO platform and Mahindra is set to bring its third EV based on this same platform – the Mahindra XEV 9S, which will be launched on November 27.

Variants & Prices

The XEV 9e is currently priced between Rs 21.90 lakh to 30.50 lakh, and the BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh to 26.90 lakh (both ex-showroom, pan-India). Mahindra had also announced a sales milestone for the two EVs lately.

The BE 6 is offered in five trims: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. On the other hand, the XEV 9e is available in four variants: Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three.

The Mahindra BE 6 rivals the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and MG Windsor Pro and the Mahindra XEV 9e competes against the Tata Harrier EV and BYD Atto 3.