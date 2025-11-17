All
    Over 39,000 Units Of Maruti Grand Vitara Recalled Due To Faulty Fuel Gauge

    Modified On Nov 17, 2025 04:10 PM By Aniruthan

    5.7K Views
    Worry not, your Grand Vitara can be safely driven until the replacement of the affected part has been done 

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    The Maruti Grand Vitara is under the spotlight for yet another recall. This time around, over 39,000 units of Maruti’s compact SUV have been called back due to a faulty fuel gauge. Here’s everything you need to know about this announcement:

    More About The Recall 

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki has recalled 39,506 units of the Grand Vitara that have been manufactured between December 9, 2024 and April 29, 2025. The carmaker said that the fuel gauge and the low fuel warning light might not accurately display the fuel status. While it is not a serious concern, we would advise owners to maintain sufficient fuel in the vehicle and have this part replaced at the earliest. 

    What Happens Next? 

    Maruti Suzuki said that it will be contacting affected owners to drop off their vehicles at their nearest service centre. The part will be inspected and, if needed, will be replaced at no extra cost. Alternatively, owners can check if their vehicle has been affected or not by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on this link

    It must be noted that this isn’t the first recall for the Grand Vitara. Previously, the compact SUV was called back due to faulty rear seatbelt mounting brackets

    To know our impressions about the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, head to our in-depth first drive review

    What Is A Recall? 

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    A recall is basically when the manufacturer detects some issue or quality defect with the vehicle and calls it back for an inspection / free part replacement. While it might put down some owners, we appreciate manufacturers taking this initiative as the main aim is to ensure the vehicle runs in its optimum condition. If your vehicle is part of a recall, we would recommend getting it inspected and having the affected part replaced. 

    Write your Comment on Maruti Grand Vitara

1 comment

    1
    S
    S
    sadique babji
    Nov 17, 2025, 7:32:05 PM

    Mujhe ye gadi 1 no lagti hai Mujhe ye gadi lena hai

