Published On Apr 01, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Jimny

The last week of March saw the launch of a new edition of a compact SUV, variant rejigs of some models and a few spy images

The new edition of Skoda's compact SUV was launched in the final week of March. Some Honda dealers even commenced offline bookings for the carmaker’s upcoming SUV. In the same week, we also got to see some more spy shots of Citroen’s upcoming three-row version of the C3 and the new-generation Renault Duster.

Let’s have a look at all important highlights of the week

Maruti Jimny On Display Tour

The Jimny – Maruti's five-door offroader that debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo – is getting closer to its launch. Prior to that, the SUV is being shown at various Nexa dealerships across India. We've also included a list of places and dates when the off-road SUV will be on display at your local dealership.

Skoda Kushaq’s New Edition Launched

Skoda has introduced the "Onyx" edition of the Kushaq, which, unlike special editions of other models, is based on the compact SUV's base-spec Active manual trim. It receives modest feature enhancements and visual changes for a hefty premium.

Honda’s Upcoming SUV Can Be Pre-Booked Offline

The test mules of the Honda’s compact SUV have been sighted a few times on Indian roads. While the SUV is slated to make its debut in summer 2023, some Honda dealerships are taking offline bookings for it.

Skoda’s Updates The Slavia And Kushaq’s Lineup

Several carmakers have updated their lineup with new powertrain options and variant rejigs, majorly as part of compliance with the new BS6 2.0 norms. To keep up with competition, Skoda has cut the starting price of 1.5-litre TSI models of the Kushaq and Slavia by offering this engine in their mid-spec trims.

Spy Shots This Week

This week's spy shots includes two models: one of Citroen's upcoming three-row version of the C3 hatchback, and the other of the new-generation Renault Duster, which was sighted testing in Europe.

Genesis May Arrive In India

According to recent reports, Hyundai intends to bring Genesis to India. The Genesis brand's vehicles will compete with Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz models. It was established in 2015 as the premium arm of Hyundai.

BMW X3 Gets A Change Of Heart

After discontinuing the petrol trims of the X3 SUV, BMW is now offering it in two diesel variants. While both variants are offered with all-wheel drive as standard, there are no changes to its design, except the addition of some cosmetic elements.